Kony’s defence team speaks out ahead of historic ICC hearing

The defence team representing Joseph Kony says they have developed a clear work strategy to protect their client’s legal interests during the upcoming confirmation of charges hearing at the International Criminal Court (ICC).

On October 29, 2024, the ICC’s Pre-Trial Chamber III ruled that all the necessary conditions to hold a confirmation of charges hearing in the absence of Joseph Kony were met. The Chamber noted that conducting the hearing in absentia would allow victims to participate by expressing their views and concerns at this important stage of the proceedings.

The hearing is scheduled for September 9 to September 11, 2025, and will be conducted without Kony’s presence. This stage is not a trial but rather a legal exercise to determine whether there is “substantial grounds to believe” that the suspect committed the alleged crimes.

During this process, Kony will be represented by his lead counsel, Mr Peter Haynes, a British lawyer appointed by the ICC, along with a team of eight lawyers, including two from Uganda.

Speaking to journalists in Gulu City on August 8, 2025, Mr Haynes acknowledged that the case presents particular challenges but insisted that the defence team has a clear strategy to protect Kony’s legal interests.

“I think we all understand that if we had any contact with Joseph Kony, that would mark the end of our mandate,” Haynes said. “Once we receive instructions from Kony, we transition from being court-appointed lawyers to his proper lawyers.”

Because Kony remains absent, Haynes explained that it is unlikely the defence will present a positive case during the confirmation hearing. “We haven’t got instructions to do that,” he said. Instead, the strategy will focus on mounting legal challenges to the proceedings, including questioning the legality and validity of the charges and the construction of the charges themselves.

Haynes described the case as “challenging, different from some of the high-profile trials we have handled before, but fascinating.” He said the defence initially argued that the hearing should not proceed in Kony’s absence, citing the Rome Statute’s requirement that suspects must appear before the ICC for confirmation of charges.

“Our position was that before a confirmation hearing, there has to be an initial appearance of the suspect in custody,” Haynes said. “However, the Pre-Trial Chamber and later the Appeals Chamber ruled that the hearing could move forward in the suspect’s absence.”

Co-counsel Kate Gibson agreed that the upcoming hearing represents a very unusual legal exercise. “In all the international criminal cases we have worked on — in Rwanda, Congo, Kosovo, Cambodia, and elsewhere — we have always had a client to consult with,” she said.

“Normally, defence lawyers spend a great deal of time in detention units speaking to clients, learning their views on the evidence, and receiving instructions. That aspect has been wiped out in this case because Kony is not in custody.”

Gibson explained that without access to their client, the defence cannot explore important questions such as whether Kony might plead guilty, deny involvement, or identify witnesses. “We simply cannot presume what his defence would be,” she said.

Despite these difficulties, Gibson said the defence team has been working hard to engage with affected communities in northern Uganda, learning directly from them about the events in question and what the 20-year search for justice should look like.

“So when we stand in court on September 9, we will adapt to this novel procedure,” she added.

The warrant for Kony’s arrest was issued in 2005, but he remains at large. The Rome Statute allows confirmation of charges hearings to proceed “in absentia” if reasonable steps have been taken to secure the suspect’s appearance and to notify them of the charges and hearing. However, a trial can only proceed if the accused is eventually present before the Trial Chamber.

As the confirmation hearing approaches, Kony’s defence team faces the daunting task of defending a client who remains physically absent but legally present — making this a uniquely complex and fascinating case in the history of international criminal law.



