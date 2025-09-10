Kony wished all Acholi dead, ICC prosecutors say

Fugitive warlord Joseph Kony wished death upon all Acholi people and referred to them as “stupid,” according to evidence presented by prosecutors at the International Criminal Court (ICC).

These and other damning allegations were laid out yesterday by Ms Leonie von Braun, the senior trial lawyer in the Office of the Prosecutor, during the opening session of the confirmation of charges hearing against Kony, held in his absence.

“Throughout the charge period, Mr Kony issued orders to attack and kill, and those orders were carried out,” Ms Braun told a panel of three judges: Althea Violet Alexis-Windsor (presiding), Julia Motoc, and Ben Mahfoudh. She added: “Kony called the Acholi stupid and wished them all dead. He ordered the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) to wreak havoc, declaring that only the LRA should remain in Acholi territory. These orders specifically targeted civilians.”

The hearing

This hearing marks a historic moment, as Kony becomes the first suspect to face confirmation of charges at the ICC without being present in court. The proceedings come two decades after failed efforts to apprehend him and bring him to justice for war crimes and crimes against humanity. Prosecutors allege that Mr Kony sought to eliminate the Acholi people, whom he accused of supporting President Museveni’s government. As part of this campaign, he reportedly ‘married’ 90 girls and women, each expected to bear at least 15 children.

“Kony had 90 wives, and he would select his wives brought to him by the brigade commanders. They were forced to have sexual intercourse with him, carry out forced labour, and carry out the chores as instructed by their husband,” another ICC prosecutor, Ms Sanyu Ndagire, said. She continued: “He [Kony] had forced sexual intercourse with the abducted women, and hundreds of them became pregnant. This was to create a new Acholi tribe, and this was to be done through forced marriage, and that every woman had to have at least 15 children if this motive was to be achieved.”

Ms Ndagire also revealed that abducted girls were distributed among commanders, while Mr Kony enforced a rule that prepubescent girls were not to be touched, and violators were punished.“We submit that the charges against him should be confirmed for the girls whom he forced to integrate into the LRA,” Ms Ndagire submitted. In her opening remarks, Ms Braun emphasised that Mr Kony was the undisputed leader of the LRA. “They [LRA fighters] referred to him as the chief commander, chairman, overall commander, among other titles, and that Vincent Otti was his deputy whom he delegated his orders,” she submitted. The day began with prosecutor Mame Mandiaye Niang reading out 39 counts against Mr Kony, including murder, rape, enslavement, and the conscription of child soldiers.

Prosecutors named several of Kony’s top commanders, including Charles Tabuley, Okot Odhiambo, Raska Lukwiya, and Dominic Ongwen, who has already been convicted by the ICC and sentenced to 25 years in jail. “For the duration of the charge period, it was this group of people who worked with Kony to execute the atrocities he is facing. Up to four times daily, these commanders would connect with Kony and report to him what had transpired,” Ms Leonie said. She added: “Mr Kony used to issue his orders through Vincent Otti, who could then issue the orders downwards. The allegations are corroborated by intercepted radio calls that they made to him.”

She detailed attacks on seven internally displaced persons (IDP) camps in northern Uganda, citing orders to “seriously kill” civilians in Lango, Kitgum, and Teso. One such attack targeted Lwala Girls School in Kaberamaido District, resulting in the deaths of several girls. “Among them is an order to start to seriously kill the people of northern Uganda. For example, Mr Kony instructs Otti to kill people in Lango, Kitgum, and Teso. On account of such orders to Tabuley and Otii. Lwala Girls School in Kaberamaido District was attacked and a number of girls were killed,” prosecutor Leonie said. She continued: “The orders continued and the attacks continued in 2002 and 2003. The Obia camp attack on February 24. Let Odhiambo go and kill the Lango from the old to the young ones. Okot Odhiambo then instructed his troops to go to the IDP camps and kill everyone and any living thing.”

Three weeks later, LRA fighters attacked the Barlonyo IDP camp, killing over 300 people; the deadliest single massacre attributed to the group.

“He said the deaths were overly many; and that no living thing could be seen there,” Ms Braun added.

She also cited evidence that Mr Kony ordered the abduction of beautiful girls to be distributed as wives to fighters, and instructed Lukwiya to replace escaped captives with new schoolgirls.

Defence lawyers speaks out

Defence lawyer Peter Haynes raised procedural concerns, arguing that trying a suspect in absentia was “formally impermissible and legally incorrect.” “What exactly can a defence lawyer argue without the instructions of his client, and what is in the best interest of Kony. How would we be serving his interests by advancing the form of the charges? How would it be in his interest? How can we challenge the evidence without his instructions?,” Counsel Haynes questioned.

Ugandan defence lawyer Geoffrey Borris Anyuru, speaking in Acholi to connect with victims, clarified that the hearing was not a trial and would not result in conviction or reparations.

“Those in northern Uganda, and particularly in Acholi, Lango, Teso, and Kony, in case he is following the proceedings, this is not a proper trial. Nobody will be sent to jail, and nobody will get reparations even if they confirmed the charges,” Counsel Anyuru submitted. “You have to remember that confirmation charges are a small part of these proceedings. Mr Kony is still at large; he hasn’t been arrested, but if the person is not present, then proceedings will just end here. Most of the people in Uganda are waiting for witnesses to show up, but this is not going to happen. The court will only hear from the prosecutor and the defence, and that is all.”

Mr Anyuru also questioned whether the proceedings would aid in Mr Kony’s capture, noting that efforts to apprehend him have failed for over 20 years.

Mr Kony, who once served as a Catholic altar boy, joined the Holy Spirit Movement and later founded the LRA in 1987, aiming to establish a Christian state.