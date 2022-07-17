Kooki blocks Buganda Kingdom Masaza cup match

The fight for supremacy between the Buganda Kingdom and the Kooki cultural institution is far from over.

On Saturday, Kooki loyalists with the full backing of Kamuswaga’s administration blocked a Masaza football match between the counties of Kooki and Buwekula which was slated to take place at Lwanda playground in Lwanda Sub County.

This is the second time authorities in Kooki are blocking Buganda Kingdom’s match. The first one was an opening match between Kooki and Kabula on July 2.

According to Mr Stanley Ndawula, the spokesperson Kooki cultural institution, the matches are being blocked because Buganda Kingdom officials are yet to yield to their demands to seek permission from their cultural leader Kamuswaga Apollo Ssansa Kabumbuli II whenever they want to organize cultural activities in the area.

“We have had several engagements before with our Buganda Kingdom officials, but it seems they are not ready to honor our demands. The Kamuswaga has therefore, ordered that no activity organized by Buganda Kingdom takes place in Kooki until we come to an understanding,” he told this publication on Sunday.

Mr Ndawula added that in 2014, the Kamuswaga wrote a letter to Buganda Kingdom requesting them to return his throne in the Buganda Lukiiko hall, review the November 1896 agreement between the two cultural institutions, return 13 land titles to Kooki but all this is yet to be fulfilled.

On Thursday, a delegation from Mengo, the seat of Buganda Kingdom, comprising Buganda’s Minister for Sports, Mr Henry Ssekabembe Kiberu, the Attorney General, Mr Bwanika, and Kabaka’s chief in Buddu County (Pokino) Mr Jude Muleke travelled to Rakai and held meeting with Rakai Resident District commissioner Sarah Kiyimba and officials from Kooki but nothing conclusive came out of the meeting.

In the meeting, Kooki’s side was represented by the Deputy premier (Katuukiro) Mr Godfrey Kimbugwe in the presence of Mr Samuel Kaggwa Ssekamwa the Rakai district Chairperson and the District security team.

Mr Noah Kiyimba, the Buganda Kingdom spokesperson said the kingdom is still open to negotiations and urged their counterparts in Kooki to keep the spirit exhibited by their forefathers.

“There was a meeting and we will continue to have more engagements, but I will inform you later about what came out,” he said without divulging details.

Loyalists from both sides last month fought at two separate events when Buganda Kingdom officials attempted to organize a function in Kooki.

At one of the events on June 8, two people were injured after the Bakooki attacked Buganda loyalists at a function where Buganda’s Minister for lands, Ms Mariam Mayanja Nkalubo, was officiating at the opening of houses that the Kabaka built for less privileged people in Kagamba Sub County.

In January this year, four Buganda officials were arrested in Kooki as Police accused them of “trespassing and installing sub county chiefs without the knowledge of the Kamuswaga”.

In 2018, police attempted to block Buganda Kingdom Prime Minister, Mr Charles Peter Mayiga from visiting Kooki to promote coffee growing after Kooki loyalists held demonstrations protesting his visit. However, Mr Mayiga was later allowed to proceed with his journey to Kooki, with additional security.

Kooki Institution officials insist they will only renew their cooperation with Mengo after Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II has had direct talks with the Kamuswaga.

Kooki has previously raised a number of demands to Mengo, one of which is being accorded a special status, higher than that of other Ssaza (county) chiefs, and to have Kamuswaga’s throne inside the Buganda Lukiiko hall. However, Mengo is yet to honor all the demands.