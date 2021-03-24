Kooki Chiefdom to evict Rakai District offices over rent arrears

By Ambrose Musasizi More by this Author

Rakai District headquarters is facing eviction over accumulated rent arrears of Shs3 billion.

Officials from Kooki Cultural Institution say the district has not been remitting nominal ground rent since 2007.

Mr Stanley Ndawula, the spokesperson of Kooki institution, asked the district to relocate its headquarters.

Mr Ndawula said the buildings are among those government returned to Kooki Chiefdom under the Traditional Rulers Restitution of Assets and Properties Act 1993.

Some of the offices housed include the planning unit, chief administrative office, records unit, district internal security office, works department, health department, teachers’ resource centre, education and production departments.

“Kooki is a growing cultural institution which needs funds to plan for its people. So, if the district cannot pay our money, let them vacate the buildings so that we get other people who can pay,” Mr Ndawula said during an interview on Monday.

He claimed that the district authorities are deliberately refusing to pay yet government wires the money to their accounts.

Mr Robert Kagolo, the institution lawyer, said they are in the process of seeking legal redress to evict the district headquarters.

“Those people have refused to pay the rent arrears despite reminding them several times. We know other cultural institutions such as Tooro, Buganda and Bunyoro are facing a similar challenge, but our client is not going to tolerate this,” he said.

Mr Kagolo added: “Even though the district vacated some buildings in 2006, they did not pay rent and this is part of what we are demanding.”

However, Mr Eddy Kamya, the Rakai District deputy chief administrative officer, said plans are underway to remit ground rent arrears.

“We know that the Kooki cultural institution exists and we are proud of having them as our landlords. We are aware about some money they are talking about particularly for nominal ground rent. That money will be paid to them after we have finalised the assessment process,” Mr Kamya said.

He denied reports that all buildings occupied by the district belong to Kooki.

“Some of the buildings we are occupying were constructed by the Danish International Development Agency and are not theirs,” he added.

Mr Ndawula said the district is free to negotiate with them so that they acquire a piece of land to construct new offices.

“We have tenants who have collaborated well with us like the Electoral Commission, National Water and Sewerage Corporation and some non- governmental organisations. They acquired lease and we are in good terms with them. We ask the district to emulate them,” he said.

