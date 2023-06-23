Kooki shuns Buganda Kingdom Masaza Cup

Kooki Cultural Institution leaders have said they will not take part in the popular Masaza Cup football tournament that is organised by Buganda Kingdom.

Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II is expected to officially launch the competition at Wankulukuku Stadium on Saturday.

Kooki is constitutionally part of Buganda and one of the 18 counties of Buganda Kingdom, but Kooki leaders insist it is an independent cultural institution.

While addressing the media on Wednesday, the Kooki Katikkiro (Prime Minister), Mr Iddi Kiwanuka, said Buganda Kingdom has chosen to continue organising the tournament without involving them.

“We have not reached any agreement to allow Masaza Cup matches in our area. If there is a team of footballers camping in our area without informing us, we are going to inform security to take it up before the situation worsens,” he said.

Kooki leaders claim some Buganda Kingdom officials have continued to undermine their cultural institution and its hereditary leader, Kamuswaga Apollo Sansa Kabumbuli II, which they say is in total contravention of an agreement both institutions signed 126 years ago.

Last year, authorities in Kooki blocked Masaza Cup matches in the area, saying the players were selected without their involvement. This forced officials in Mengo to shift the matches to Kyotera, which falls under Buddu County.

Mr Badru Bukenya, one of the managers of Kooki Football team that previously played in the Masaza Cup tournament, said he had withdrawn his financial support to the team.

“I have been so supportive to Buganda’s activities, especially the Masaza Cup where I even hire buses to take supporters to watch the matches, but I have decided to step aside to avoid causing unnecessary friction between the two cultural institutions,” he said.

Mr Stanley Ndawula, the spokesperson of Kooki Cultural Institution, said they are tired of what he termed as provocations from Buganda Kingdom.

Mr Noah Kiyimba, the spokesperson of Buganda Kingdom, said they are ready to sit with the Kooki leadership and resolve the current impasse.

“Football unites people, especially the youth and we are surprised that some leaders in Kooki are blocking such initiative. If Kooki has issues to settle with us, we are ready,” he said.