Korea gives Uganda Shs2.3b cancer care equipment

The Uganda Cancer Institute (UCI) has received a significant boost in its fight against cervical cancer with a donation of medical equipment worth Shs2.3 billion from South Korea, through the Korea Foundation for International Healthcare (KOFIH).

While handing over the equipment to UCI on Wednesday, Mr Dohoon Kim, the Country Director of KOFIH-Uganda, said the donation, made under their ongoing CANCAP project, will improve the cancer survival rate in Uganda.

“Through this support, we hope to strengthen the capacity of the Uganda Cancer Institute (UCI), to deliver quality, timely, and comprehensive cancer care,” he said.

“But the true success of this project will not be measured by what we have today, it will be measured by how well these resources are maintained, managed, and sustained for many years to come,” he added.

He also promised to continue supporting Uganda's health system. “Today's handover is more than a ceremony of transferring equipment. It is a symbol of our shared commitment –a partnership built on trust, mutual respect, and a shared vision of a healthier future for all Ugandans,” he added.

The donation comprised 21 equipment and items aimed at strengthening cervical cancer prevention, screening, and early detection services in Kampala, Wakiso, and Mbarara districts.

The equipment, among others, includes a heavy-duty ultrasound machine, a gynaecological examination bed and ward screens, an electrosurgical unit, and GeneXpert machines for human papillomavirus (HPV) tests. HPV is the cause of cervical cancer. KOFIH also donated two vehicles and computers to boost coordination and sample collection efforts.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Dr Charles Oyoo Akiya, Commissioner for Non-Communicable Diseases at the Ministry of Health, applauded the partnership for its role in enhancing Uganda’s capacity to combat cancer.

Dr Jackson Orem, the UCI Executive Director, appreciated the collaboration with KOFIH, describing it as a major boost to the country’s cancer control efforts. “This donation will go a long way in promoting early detection and improving access to cervical cancer screening services, especially for women in hard-to-reach areas,” Dr Orem noted.

Dr Martin Origa, the head of the unit in charge of treating cancers of female reproductive systems, said each week they detect around 15 new cervical cancer cases among women coming to the Kampala-based centre. He said the total number of women developing cervical cancer could be higher since a significant number, especially those far away from the capital city, may not be travelling to Kampala to get the right diagnosis and care.