Korean partnership ignites hope for Kabarole development

Kabarole District local leaders have joined hands with the Korean Republic to breathe life into their long-cherished development dreams.

Frustrated by the unattended needs of their community, the leaders say they “have turned to a promising partnership to realize their ambitions.”

Speaking during the Korea-Uganda Development Partnership Forum in Fort Portal city on Tuesday, Kabarole District chairman Richard Rwabuhinga emphasized the urgency of skilling the youth to address unemployment.

Currently in Uganda, there is a mismatch between the education curriculum and the demands of the job market which has left many graduates without the skills needed for employment, the district boss noted.

"In Uganda today, we have a skills mismatch," Rwabuhinga said, adding that “our cooperation should emphasize skilling."

He further urged the government of Korea to strengthen its partnership with the local government in skilling to see that people overcome social economic problems.

Rwabuhinga’s words resonated with the audience, which included the Korean Ambassador to Uganda, Sung-soo Park.

Park pledged a close collaboration with local governments across Uganda, recognizing their pivotal role in service delivery to the people.

“Our Korean NGOs in Uganda, which are in charge of development cooperation, want to increase and expand cooperation and collaboration with central government and local governments including Kabarole district,” he told the gathering.

He expressed belief that the partnerships would enhance the district's development strategies and attract much-needed investment to help Uganda achieve its Vision 2040.

Meanwhile, the partnership also saw the involvement of the ANGELS HAVEN, a Korean NGO funded by KOICA, which has empowered 2,746 people in through various agricultural activities in Kabarole District.

‘”This collaboration was a testament to the concrete steps being taken to bridge the gap between aspiration and reality,” Korean officials observed.

Park also revealed plans to have the 2024 Korea-African summit in Seoul as he sought Uganda’s participation at the event expected to be monumental.