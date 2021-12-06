Prime

Kotido leaders to stop construction of Shs6.7b govt dam over shoddy works

A man walks past the Shs6.7billion dam being constructed by the MAAIF in Kanapidi in Kotido District on December 5. Many local leaders intend to stop the project over shoddy works. PHOTO/STEVEN ARIONG

By  Steven Ariong

Correspondent

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Locals have also castigated the contractor for “simply clearing the bush and throwing stones in the name of building a dam.”

A section of leaders in Kotido District have vowed to stop the on-going construction of a multibillion water dam in Kanapidi-Kaoyaagor Village citing poor workmanship by the contractor.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.