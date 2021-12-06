Kotido leaders to stop construction of Shs6.7b govt dam over shoddy works

A section of leaders in Kotido District have vowed to stop the on-going construction of a multibillion water dam in Kanapidi-Kaoyaagor Village citing poor workmanship by the contractor.

Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF) is constructing the Shs6.7billion dam to support pastoralists with water for their livestock with funding from the World Bank.

Kotido District chairperson Mr.Joseph Komol told Daily Monitor that plans are on with majoriy councilors and the community to halt the project.

"For sure whats going on at Kanapidi is not work but just playing,” he said.

Mr.Komol further said he only learnt about the construction works last month yet the project was commenced early 2021.

"The contractor is said to be about to hand over the dam but when you see the dam it's not worthy Shs6.7billion," he opined adding that “the dam does not have capacity to hold water.”

Mr.Komol has also communicated his next step.

"The MAAIF people just do their work without involving the district people. I’m mobilizing my councilors to move to the site and confiscate each and everything," he said.

Locals have also castigated the contractor for “simply clearing the bush and throwing stones in the name of building a dam.”

“I don’t understand what government is doing. How a community project be worked upon without involving the public," Mariko Nangole, a resident of Kanapidi Village said.