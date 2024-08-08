KPMG urges businesses to embrace best practices

Audit firm KPMG has advised corporate institutions and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to embrace environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices to ensure business sustainability.

During a breakfast meeting organised for various corporate organisations and NGOs, Mr Edgar Isingoma, a partner at KPMG, emphasised the importance of ESG.

He stated that companies ignoring ESG risk being shunned because it is the framework that sustains businesses and ensures profitability.

“They will be shunned by potential customers who do not want to associate with organisations that neglect climate, social, and governance matters. Consequently, these companies will underperform compared to their ESG-compliant peers, leading to a decline in profits as customers turn away,” he explained.

Mr Isingoma also noted that such organisations would struggle to attract high-quality employees, eventually questioning their relevance in society and facing potential collapse due to failure to adhere to ESG principles.

When asked to define ESG for a layperson, Mr Isingoma said: “It means doing the right things for society, which in turn brings positive outcomes because you are improving the community.”

Mr Stephen Ineget, the KPMG’s country manager, explained that the meeting aimed to address the lack of impact despite a decade of advocating for ESG.

“ESG has been discussed for the last 10 years in various forums and business meetings, but we are not seeing significant changes. The purpose of this meeting was to move from talk to action, guiding companies on how to implement these practices effectively,” he said.

Mr Pieter Scholtz, the KPMG’s ESG lead, stressed the necessity for businesses to pay attention to environmental, social, and governance issues.

He highlighted the risks companies face if their operations harm the environment, such as producing toxic waste that pollutes water sources.

“Businesses must be mindful of their practices and consider how their operations affect both the community and themselves,” Mr Scholtz said.



