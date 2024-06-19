Kubiri, Mulago roundabouts to be closed to allow traffic lights works

Mulago and Kubiri round about are to be half closed to motorists ahead of planned construction and signalisation of the traffic lights.

In a statement issued by the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), motorists have been urged to use alternative routes to avoid being inconvenienced.

By press time on June 19, Kubiri round about was partially closed to traffic.

"KCCA is implementing road improvement works at mulago and Kubiri roundabouts ahead of their signalization. At Kubiri works commence on 18th June 2024 and are due for completion at the end of September 2024. Vehicles approaching from Wandegeya towards Kubiri via Bombo road will be diverted to use alternative routes. All other traffic will use a single lane," read in part the KCCA statement.

Adding: "At Mulago, works will commence on 24th June 2024 and are expected to end in August 2024. Vehicles approaching or exiting Mulago will be restricted to a single lane. Motorists are urged to use alternative routes during this period as indicated in the installed diversion signage."

The Shs63 billion project aims to alleviate traffic congestion within and around the city's central business district.

Speaking to Monitor at the weekend, KCCA Deputy Executive Director, Eng David Luyimbazi, revealed that once the ongoing construction works are done at Mulago and Kubiri roundabouts, they will also commence on the Mulago Mortuary, Rwenzori Courts, and Grand Imperial roundabouts.

In 2022, KCCA and the Japanese International Cooperation Agency broke ground for the construction of a traffic control center at City Hall.

The center is part of the technical cooperation project titled "Project for Capacity Enhancement of KCCA in Management of Traffic Flow in Kampala City."

The project, which proposes a Japanese Traffic Control System named Moderato, will lead to the signalisation of up to 27 junctions and the removal of five roundabouts in the city.

“Studies have shown that traffic congestion in Kampala leads to reduced productivity of the city’s workforce and business owners, increased commuter fares, higher road maintenance costs, and increased air pollution,” Ms Dorothy Kisaka, the KCCA executive director, said during the groundbreaking ceremony in 2022.

“We are building a smart city, a transformational initiative focused on enhancing service delivery, improving the efficiency of our systems and services, and propelling KCCA towards achieving the strategic plan,” she added.