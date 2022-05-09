Kumi bishop fires seven priests over association with rival group

Bishop Michael Okwii Esakan of Kumi Diocese has fired seven priests over alleged involvement with the rival Reformed Anglican Church.

The affected clerics include the Rev Emmanuel Ecae of Olungia parish, the Rev Solomon Odeke of Kanyum parish, the Rev Janet Akurut, the chaplain at Bishop Maraka College, the Rev James Opedun of Ariet parish, and the Rev Ignatius omugen of Mukura parish.

READ MORE

Others are the Rev G. William Opesen, a priest at Okum, Okamole Parish, and the Rev Samuel Osire of Ajeluk parish.

In a May 4 letter, Bishop Esakan gave the priests a seven-day ultimatum to hand over their instruments of work.

He said the decision was taken after the priests expressed dissatisfaction with the diocese and professed joining the Reformed Anglican Church of the upper Nile.

Bishop Esakan said they refused to express their resignation in writing as per the canon laws.

“We hereby advise you to handover C.O.U Kumi Diocese instruments of work and authority and house in your possession to your respective parish priests as soon as possible,” the bishop stated.

Bishop Esakan told the clergy that he hoped they find peace in their new home without frustrating, affecting and maligning the diocese.

Association

On April 24, the group attended the commissioning of the Reformed Anglican Church in Teso Sub-region.

During the function, Prof Jonathan Kyangasha, the Archbishop, recruited the Rev Charles Okunya Oode to join the Reformed Anglican faith.

The Rev Okunya’s bid to become Kumi bishop failed. He later resigned from the diocese.

The Rev Ecae, however, denied receiving the dismissal letter.

The Rev Opedun denied showing expression to join the Reformed church, but agreed that he went to associate with other believers.

“I was ordained in 2006 and being a servant of God, I just went to associate with my brothers in Christ, and if anyone claims that I joined Reformed Anglican Church, let him or her show a copy of my resignation letter,” the Rev Opedun said.

He urged the bishop to be cautious before splitting the Church.

The Rev Okunya urged Bishop Esakan to stick to his message of peace and reconciliation which he claims is his slogan in service to bring back love and harmony among Christians.