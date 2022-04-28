Kumi Bishop tasks breakaway faction head to account for funds

Bishop Mike Esakan of Kumi Diocese has written to the breakaway head of the Reformed Anglican church faction demanding accountability of diocesan funds and a resignation based on canon laws.

The Rev Charles Oode Okunya resigned as an Anglican priest in the Church of Uganda recently after his bid to be bishop of the diocese fell apart.

He was, however, allowed to serve in the capacity of secretary of education at the diocese.

But following his resignation, Rev Okunya together with other Christians joined the Reformed Anglican church.

In his April 22 letter, Bishop Esakan said the diocesan synod sitting of April 18-19 resolved that as the former diocesan education coordinator, Rev Okunya should render a written accountability for the education projects in Tisai and Ongino sub-counties, which were under his docket.

Bishop Esakan said the accountability should be submitted to both the old and current administration.

He has also asked the Rev Okunya to tender in his resignation according to the right canon laws.

Bishop Esakan said Rev Okunya did not meet the resignation criteria based on article 4 of the provincial constitution 2016 and canons 3:1:2:3:4 of the provincial canons, and in exercise of his right to resign from ecclesiastical and canonical duty as governed by canon 3:26.1.

“Your letter of relinquishment or abandonment of the ministry should have taken the shape and form prescribed in the schedule wherein your resignation letter ought to be witnessed,” Bishop Esakan states.

“Therefore, in light of the above, before I act as expected under canon 3:26.2, I write to you requesting that you issue a proper resignation letter in accordance with provincial canons and have it duly delivered to my office,” he adds.

However, Rev Okunya in a statement said he had not been in office during the time of the leadership wrangles.

He said he left the office two years ago, and it was closed at the time Bishop John Odurkami was the acting caretaker of the diocese.

The Rev Okunya also said the salary that he was entitled to was withdrawn in that same period.

Response to resignation

Regarding the contested resignation, Rev Okunya said he addressed the letter to the office of the bishop.

On Sunday, the faction from Kumi Diocese launched their first prayers under the Reformed Anglican Faith in Kumi Boma grounds with several clergymen joining the new faith, together with Rev Okunya.

The new church led by Archbishop Jonathan Kyangasha will be under the Upper Nile Diocese with the Rev Charles Okunya as the Episcopal bishop.

The diocese comprises Busoga, Kumi, Karamoja, Lango, Acholi and West Nile sub-regions.

The Reformed Anglican church was founded in 1789, and is based in the United States.