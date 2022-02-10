Kumi, Kigezi get new bishops

By  Simon Peter Emwamu  &  Robert Muhereza

  • The Kumi Diocese bishop will be consecrated on March 6, and his Kigezi counterpart on June 26.

The House of Bishops under the province of Church of Uganda has appointed the Rev Michael Esakan as bishop for Kumi Diocese, and the Rev Gaddie Akanjuna as caretaker of Kigezi Diocese.

