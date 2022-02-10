Kumi, Kigezi get new bishops

The House of Bishops under the province of Church of Uganda has appointed the Rev Michael Esakan as bishop for Kumi Diocese, and the Rev Gaddie Akanjuna as caretaker of Kigezi Diocese.

The Church confirmed their appointment at Lweza Training and Conference Centre in Kampala yesterday.

The Rev Esakan will be consecrated at St Philip’s Cathedral in Ngora District on March 6, while the Rev Akanjuna will be enthroned at St Peter’s Cathedral, Rugarama in Kabale District on June 26.

The appointment at Kumi Diocese comes after protracted battles among Christians, caretaker Bishop Charles Odurkami, and other clergy following the cancellation of Rev Charles Oode Okunya’s consecration in 2019.

The House of Bishops cancelled the consecration following a petition from a section of Christians.

The Rev Esakan asked the faithful to embrace reconciliation.

“I ask the sisters and brothers of Kumi to accept me as their own,” the bishop-elect, who is the archdeacon of Soroti and parish priest of Asuret under Soroti Diocese, told Daily Monitor yesterday.

He will succeed Bishop (Rtd) Thomas Edison Irigei as the second overseer of the diocese.

The Rev Akanjuna, who is currently the archdeacon at All Saints Church, Kabale, will succeed Bishop George Bagamuhunda .

Christians in Kigezi Diocese welcomed his appointment and promised to work with him.

“I congratulate the Rev Akanjuna for being elected as the next bishop of Kigezi. I receive the news with love and I pray to God to give him all the wisdom to lead his diocese,” the Rev Erasmus Turyatunga, the Kigezi diocesan secretary, said.

The head of clergy at the diocese, the Rev Canon Reuben Byomuhangi, promised to support the bishop-elect.

“Every Christian that loves the unity and development of the diocese should rally behind our bishop-elect. We are ready to support him for the good of our diocese,” the Rev Byomuhangi said.



PROFILES OF the BISHOP-ELECTS

Rev Michael Esakan: He was born on February 10, 1965 in Atoot, Ngora District. He is married to Christine Okwii Esakan with whom he has five children. He received a post-graduate diploma in management from Uganda Management Institute in 2003. He has a Master’s degree in Applied Theology from Trinity College, Bristol, UK, and a Bachelor of Divinity and diploma in Theology from Bishop Tucker School Theological College.

He was ordained a deacon in St Peter’s Cathedral, Soroti, in 1990 and a priest in 1991. He served in the Church of Uganda as a parish priest and cathedral vicar.

He is currently the archdeacon of Soroti and parish priest of Asuret.

He was also director of the Mbale Campus of Uganda Christian University (UCU), and deputy principal of St Peter’s Theological College Soroti.