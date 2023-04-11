Kumi locals, Uganda prisons officers clash over land

Residents of Boma South Ward in Kumi Municipality have clashed with Uganda prisons officers in Kumi over land.

It is alleged that the prisons officers encroached on 7.5 acres of land belonging to members of Irarak Icagoro Clan and destroyed crops, which include cassava, maize, groundnuts and cow peas, as they opened fields for the implementation of government “food security programme” on the land.

The said land was initially offered in kind to the National Semi-Arid Resources Research Institute (NaSARRI) for agricultural demonstrations.

The land under contention is east of Kumi-Mbale road behind National Water and Sewerage Corporation offices.

Some of the affected persons are Mr Vincent Ocuna, the LC1 chairperson of Boma South Cell; Mr Stephen Edoot, the LC 11 chairperson of Booma South Ward, who is claiming 2.5 acres, Mr John Bosco Opio, who claims three acres, Mr Alex Odongo and some people who bought plots.

Mr Edoot alleged that the prisons officers put them at gunpoint when they tried to show them the right boundaries.

“Initially, our ancestors had given NaSARRI three acres of land for agricultural demonstrations to multiply improved seeds and later in the 1990s, they came to borrow more five acres from our fathers to expand their production but now we are wondering why and where the Uganda prison’s officers got guts to cross the boundaries,” Mr Edoot said.

Mr Opio said he had expected to get Shs20m from his cowpeas but the hope is now gone.

Mr Richard Okello, another complainant, said they have gone to court to seek compensation and justice.

“I want them to compensate me for my groundnut and the maize that they destroyed because it was my only hope for food and income,” Mr Okello said.

Mr Richard Omongole, a lawyer representing the locals, said although he is engaging with different stakeholders, who include the chief administrative officer, Ministry of Agriculture, and National Agricultural Research Organisation (Naro) for out of court settlement, they had to open a civil suit at Soroti High Court against the accused party.

He blamed the prisons officers for making decisions while in their line of duty without consulting with neighbours and their landlords.

He said some of the land that the prisons officers encroached on bears land titles that could give a clear guidance to them.

However, the Uganda prisons spokesperson, Mr Frank Baine, urged the afflicted persons to report their complaints in court for further investigations and amicable settlements.