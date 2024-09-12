Kumi man kills lover, runs

The police in Kumi are investigating the death of Sulaima Musa, a 24-year-old peasant and resident of Nandala cell, Nandala ward, Nakaloke municipality, Mbale city.

The incident occurred on September 9 at unknown time during night hours in Bazaar cell in Kumi municipality.

Mr Edson Obukulem, the East Kyoga acting police spokesperson said in a press statement on September 11 that the police in Kumi Central Police Station (CPS) were notified and a case was immediately registered vide CRB 498/2024.

Mr Obukulem said that the scene was visited by a team of police officers led by SP Edatu Cosmas, the DPC Kumi.

“It’s alleged that the suspect and the deceased have been cohabiting at Nandala cell in Mbale city and they had one child", said Obukulem.

He added that the suspect then relocated to rent a house in Bazaar cell in Kumi Municipality where he has been doing business of selling water melon.

It is said that the deceased on September 9 returned and found the husband with another woman at home in Bazaar cell. They picked a fight and he is suspected to have killed her during the night.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased was taken to Atutur hospital mortuary pending postmortem.