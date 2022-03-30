Kwania DEO interdicted over Shs200m missing cash

The Kwania District education officer (DEO), Mr Andrew Munu, has been interdicted to pave away for investigations into his alleged mismanagement of Shs200 million meant for procurement of deliverables and supplies to Aduku Seed Secondary School.

The interdiction was served to him by the chief administrative officer (CAO), Mr Francis Opolot, on March 27.

Trouble started on March 16 when the DEO was first arrested on the orders of the State minister for Sports, Mr Denis Hamson Obua, following reports of mismanagement of the funds. However, he was later released on police bond.

On March 27, the CAO interdicted him in order to pave the way for further investigations.

“Being the chairperson contracts committee, a vote comptroller of the department and a project manager of Aduku Seed Secondary School project, which is the subject to the investigation, you are hereby required to cooperate with the police in furnishing them with all the necessary information,” the interdiction letter reads in part.

“In view of the above, and in accordance with Section F-S, paragraph 14 of the Public Service Standing Orders of Uganda, you are hereby interdicted from exercising powers and functions of your office as a public officer with effect from the above date (March 27, 2022) for a period of six months to allow for further investigations into the matter,” the letter adds.

ALSO READ: Woman arrested over offering Shs1m bribe to policeman

While on interdiction, the DEO will, among other conditions, earn half salary, will not be allowed to enter his office without permission from the responsible office, and he will not be allowed to leave the country without permission of the chief administrative officer.

In an interview on Monday, Mr Opolot confirmed he interdicted the public officer to pave way for investigations.

“His interdiction will end when he is cleared of not doing any wrong but as of now, he will be out of office,” he said in a telephone interview.

ALSO READ: The anatomy of corruption in Uganda

The district police commander, Mr Charles Mugisha, said they have commenced investigations against the suspect. “When it is concluded, he will be paraded before court,” he said.