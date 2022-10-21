Kwania farmer defiles two girls for eating his cassava

A 23-year-old farmer in Kwania District is under police custody on charges of aggravated defilement.

The suspect, who is a resident of Awei Village, Abany Parish, Abongomola Sub-county in Kwania is alleged to have sexually abused two girls, aged 11 and 13, on October 19.

The victims are pupils of Tee-Ooro Primary School.

It is alleged that on the fateful day at around 1pm, the suspect sighted the victims harvesting red pepper. He called both of them and alleged that they have been stealing cassava from his plantation.

“The victims denied the allegations but he threatened them and later proposed to sexually use them if they were to survive the accusations,” North Kyoga regional police spokesperson Patrick Jimmy Okema told Monitor on Thursday adding that "and indeed, he did so.”

One of the victims escaped and reported to her father, Mr Jasper Ogura who involved the local authorities leading to the arrest of the suspect.

"Police was informed and a case of aggravated defilement was registered at Kwania Central Police Station. The crime scene was also visited by our detectives," Mr Okema said.

Police disclosed that relevant evidence has been gathered to enhance investigations.