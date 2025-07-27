Kwania hospital upgrade stalls after UPDF engineering brigade abandons site

The construction of a theatre at Nambieco Health Centre III in northern Uganda has stalled for over three months after the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) Engineering Brigade abandoned the project site under unclear circumstances, sparking concern among local leaders and residents.

The facility, located in Kwania District’s Nambieco Subcounty, was earmarked for upgrade to Health Centre IV status.

Construction was being undertaken by the UPDF Engineering Brigade under a Shs500 million government-funded contract supervised by the Ministry of Health (MoH). The work began in August 2024 and was expected to be completed by March 2025.

But as of July, the site lies dormant.

“We are not aware of what happened. The contractor left without briefing us,” said Dr David Okino, Kwania District Health Officer.

“We are praying they return and complete the work. The delay is affecting the upgrade process,” he added.

The planned upgrade includes the construction of an outpatient department, a general purpose ward, and a modern laboratory, all considered necessary for the facility to operate at full Health Centre IV capacity.

The UPDF Engineering Brigade, however, says the delay stems from routine procedure by the Ministry of Health.

“They cannot just release funds. The ministry is conducting fact-checking to assess progress before releasing the next phase of funds. It is standard process,” explained Kizito Mulwana, the Northern Region Site Engineer.

Local leaders are urging action, citing the severe impact the delay is having on health service delivery.

“Mothers are delivering by the roadside,” said Ambrose Okori, the LC3 Chairperson of Nambieco Sub-county.

He added: “We are calling on the authorities to ensure that the contractor returns and completes the job. People are suffering.”

Residents say the stalled project has left the community without critical health services.

“Four months ago, my wife had complications during delivery. We had to travel all the way to Aduku Health Centre IV. We need this facility to be upgraded to save lives,” said Ambrose Ekak, a resident of Ayat Village.

The Ministry of Health has not yet issued a public statement regarding the project delay.