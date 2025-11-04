Kwania man dies after marrum pit collapses

A 49-year-old man has died after being buried under a mound of earth that collapsed while he was excavating marrum at Adyeda Trading Centre in Aduku Town Council, Kwania District.

The victim, identified as Joel Okuku, a peasant farmer and resident of Adyeda Cell, reportedly left home early Tuesday morning to carry out his daily work.

He was later discovered dead at around 8 a.m. by a neighbour’s son who was grazing animals nearby.

According to Dickens Obonyo, the LC1 chairperson of Adyeda Cell, the fatal incident occurred when the top layer of soil caved in while Okuku was working inside a deep borrow pit.

“He was inside the barrow pit when the top mound of earth collapsed and buried the pit,” Obonyo said as they recovered the body from earth and stones using rudimentary tools.

Daniel Ongom, a neighbour of the deceased, said the site was a known source of income for Okuku, who frequently excavated marrum there to earn a living.

“This murrum excavation site is near his home. Today he first went to the garden to weed maize, but he didn’t take long and switched to the murrum excavation. After a short while, a boy came running and making an alarm that his uncle was buried. We rushed there and found him buried under the earth,” Ongom told Monitor on Tuesday.

Police have since launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. Allison Arinda, the Kwania District Police Commander, confirmed that officers had been dispatched to the scene.

“My team is on the ground. I haven’t yet got the details. I will get the details when they return and brief the press,” Arinda said.

Locals who spoke to Monitor said “the tragedy drew renewed attention to the dangers faced by informal labourers.”

“They work in unregulated marrum excavation sites across rural Uganda, often without safety gear or oversight,” one resident said.