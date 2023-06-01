Kwania residents share houses with animals as leopards wreak havoc

Residents of Nambieso, Atongtidi and Chawente sub-counties in Kwania District are currently sharing their houses with animals to avoid leopards that have invaded the areas, preying livestock.

An estimated 50 goats and five head of cattle were attacked and eaten by an unknown number of leopards suspected to have strayed from Murchison Falls National Park and entered Kwania District, Northern Uganda, in early May.

Residents in the affected sub-counties said that they are left with no option other than accommodating the animals inside their residences, triggering another risk of contracting disease.

Jimmy Omolo, a resident of Apolika Village, Apolika Parish in Chawente Sub County, said many people are now hiding goats in their houses for fear that they will be prayed on by the wild animals.

“We are sharing rooms with our goats and sheep. People also fear going into the nearby bushes to graze their animals,” he said on Thursday.

Samuel Obang, the LC1 chairman of Apolika Village, confirmed the wild animals have devoured farm animals in his area.

“Two days ago, one of the residents in my area reported that these wild animals had eaten two goats at his home. So far, the wild animals have eaten eight goats and four cows in my area alone,” he added.

Geoffrey Omunu, the LC2 chairperson of Acwao Parish in Nambieso Sub County, also said the wild animals killed some goats and cows in his area.

Following the incidents, Wilson Kagolo, the conservation officer at Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) in charge of Murchison Falls National Park, told Monitor that some game rangers have been deployed in the district to investigate the matter firsthand.

“We first sent our team to do an assessment to establish that those animals are cats but the preliminary findings indicate that it’s not a cat but if more farm animals are being killed, our team is still on the ground and they will find out what is killing their animals,” he said.

This reporter met the two game rangers, Tom Mawa and Jimmy Mugisha, who were on ground trying to investigate. According to UWA, the probe will inform the next course of action- possibly experts who will move to capture the wild animals.