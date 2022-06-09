Kwania woman jailed 15 years for killing 2-year-old child over food

The High Court sitting in Apac has sentenced a 24-year-old woman to 15 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to killing a 2-year-old child over food.

Winny Alwedo, a resident of Acambu Village in Kwania District, told the court that she killed Daniel Okot, a neighbour’s child, and asked the court to give her a lenient sentence because she is a first-time offender.

Mr Ivan Johnathan Nandujji, the Apac Residence State Attorney, told the court that on March 21, 2019, while at Acambu Village in Kwania District, Alwedo returned from the garden and found that the deceased with her sister had already eaten the food. She then inserted the children’s hands into the boiling beans and they sustained injuries which eventually caused Okot’s death.

Ms Alwedo said she was overpowered by anger. “I am so sorry for the crime I committed. I’m requesting this honourable court to forgive me and give me a fair punishment so that when I go out, I will advocate for the rights of children,” she said.

Lira High Court resident judge, Justice Duncan Gaswaga, then sentenced her to 15 years imprisonment.

Meanwhile, Walter Ekweny, 26, a resident of Abedi A Village, Chegere Sub County in Apac District, was also sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for killing his biological son over theft of food from the house of their neighbour. The incident happened on June 7, 2019 at Abedi Village.

“I have five children at home whom I should go back and take care of. I am requesting this court to forgive me and when I get out, I will teach other parents how to take care of their children,” he said.

These two cases are among 26 cases that have been disposed of during a plea bargain mini High Court session held in Apac District and presided over by the Lira High Court Residence Judge on Wednesday. Of these cases, 5 are murder, one man slaughter, one obstructing a police officer on duty, and 19 are defilement cases.