Kween commercial officer arrested over theft of Shs30m Emyooga money

Police in Kween District have arrested the district commercial officer for misappropriating emyooga cash totaling Shs30 million.

Mr Sylvestor Toskin Bomet was arrested on Wednesday while hiding in his banana plantation in Kween District.

Mr Fred Mark Chesang, the police spokesperson for Sipi region confirmed the arrest of Mr Bomet, saying that the director of public prosecution had already sanctioned his file and was supposed to appear before the court.

ALSO READ: Emyooga turned into a scam

According to Mr Chesang, Bomet who was granted a Police bond as investigations were still ongoing opted to flee his home and hide in his garden until he was smoked out by police detectives.

"He's currently in our custody and he's supposed to appear before the court on Friday to answer charges of theft and causing financial loss of Shs30 million Emyooga money," he said.

Ms Ever Kwesiga, the Kween Resident District Commissioner said the arrest and prosecution of officers will serve as a warning to many officials who got Emyooga money in a dubious manner.