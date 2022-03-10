Kween commercial officer arrested over theft of Shs30m Emyooga money

By  Steven Ariong

Correspondent

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Mr Fred Mark Chesang, the police spokesperson for Sipi region confirmed the arrest of Mr Bomet, saying that the director of public prosecution had already sanctioned his file and was supposed to appear before the court.

Police in Kween District have arrested the district commercial officer for misappropriating emyooga cash totaling Shs30 million.

