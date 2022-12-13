Kyabadazza police attack: Escapees still at large five days later

The territorial police in the Katonga region were on Tuesday still hunting for two suspected cattle thieves who successfully escaped from Kyabadazza Police Station, Butambala District last Friday night.

The two suspects escaped with the aid of gunmen believed to be their accomplices who descended on the police station at around 11: 30pm in a movie-like attack.

According to eyewitnesses, the gunmen went straight to the police cells and fled two suspects who were inside.

Although no officer was injured nor guns lost, the attackers torched part of the police station.

According to eyewitnesses, the gunmen first killed two residents – Ibrahim Musoke Kalyango and Peter Nsubuga about 500m from the station.

“Some residents had seen the same group making surveillance on foot a few hours earlier after the arrest of the two suspects. When they showed up at night, they could still recognize them,” Mr Mustapha Malimbo, the chairperson of Kyabadazza Village, said.

Another eyewitness and resident of the area, Ibrahim Bakayaana, said the attackers had a “sophisticated rifle and a gadget that looked like a radio call.”

“The gunmen looked to be well-trained and their mission was to rescue their colleagues who were in custody,” he said.

Ms Lydia Tumushabe, the Katonga Regional police spokesperson, said some items like bullet cartridges and some documents recovered from the scene where two residents were killed, are aiding them in their investigations.

“I can assure you that we are going to re-arrest the escapees and charge them for escaping from lawful custody alongside their original cases,” she said.

Ms Tumushabe said the attacked police station is currently undergoing renovation, which might take three days and advised residents with complaints to report to either Kibibi Police Station or Kamengo Police Station.

“We have not closed the station for good, when renovations are completed, normal operations will resume,” she said.

The country has recorded a spate of attacks on security installations and an increase in armed robberies in the past months. In some incidents, the attackers kill officers and take their guns.

During the National thanksgiving service at State House last week, President Museveni warned those attacking security personnel that they would be killed.