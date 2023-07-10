Kyabazinga hails govt for supporting private schools

The Kyabazinga of Busoga Kingdom, Mr William Gabula Nadiope IV, has hailed the central government for partnering with private education institutions.

The Kyabazinga made the remarks while presiding over the 20th anniversary of Jinja Progressive Academy (JIPRA) in Jinja City at the weekend.

“I thank the central government for allowing private institutions like JIPRA to flourish and educate the young generation who are the future leaders. A school is an important asset for all of us since time immemorial,” the Kyabazinga said at the weekend.

He added: “An enlightened society is easier to engage with on a wide range of issues not limited to academics alone. This initiative resonates well with the monarchy’s anthem that lays emphasis on fighting ignorance.”

The Kyabazinga thanked the director of the school, HajjSwaibu Kitezala, and his team for giving the kingdom bursaries at both ordinary and Advanced Level.

Hajj Kitezala said the school started in 2003 on Plot 2, Iganga Road, and later shifted to the Gymkhana building from 2004 to 2005, and later shifted to its current location in Mpumudde Village, Jinja North City Division in 2006.

“The school has transcended from a humble background to a household name. Our peak was in 2018 when we emerged the best in the entire nation, scoring maximum points in both Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) and Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE),” Hajj Kitezala said.

He added: “Thirteen students have scored maximum points over the past 20 years, and despite such enormous achievements, we attribute it to Allah and are highly indebted to Him.”

Ms Annet Nakayima, the head teacher, said: “It is not easy to keep at the top, especially in this competitive world, but glory be to God we have maintained that for the past 20 years.”

She said the school has a population of 3,673 students, 106 teachers, 56 group employees and 15 support staff.

The celebrations were held under the theme; ‘Celebrating 20 years of consistent excellence in academics and talent development towards human capital enhancement’.

Mr Ibrahim Ntembe Wakinyankali, the director of studies and organising committee chairperson, said the theme was chosen because the school has mentored talents everywhere.

“At 20 years, we have an expert in every department of the country,” he said.