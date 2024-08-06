Kyabazinga hosts faith-based United States team

Kyabazinga (Busoga king) William Gabula Nadiope IV on Sunday hosted a faith-based team of Americans from the State of Illinois at his palace perched atop Igenge Hill in Bugembe, Jinja North City Division.

The delegation, led by Mark Probst, included Earl Probst, Keith Probst, Tia Probst, Madson Probst, Jessica Allison, Kaitlyn Ochs, Lily Biermann, Daniel Dust, Ruth Dust, Macy Swingler, Erin Harvey, and Nancy Harvey.

Majority of the guests are Catholics from the County of Effingham, which has been supporting programmes in the areas of education, agriculture, youth and women empowerment, and infrastructure development, among others.

The visit comes after Busoga Kingdom recently embarked on a campaign to build cooperative relationships with different entities, especially in the provision of much-needed social services for its people.

The Kyabazinga asked his guests to prioritise the Busoga Sub-region in terms of cooperative development efforts.

“I am delighted to have you all here in Busoga Kingdom; please make yourselves at home. Regarding cooperation, our Kingdom has an open-door policy, and I would like to invite you to think about collaborating with us for purposes of growth,” the Kyabazinga said.

He added: “I would especially like to thank you for the developmental projects you have already completed and are currently working on in our Kingdom. As serving humanity is our primary goal, this meeting will bring more future people-focused initiatives.”

He also commended Rev Fr Dr Fred Mitala Jenga, the President Holy Cross Family Ministries, for his ongoing efforts in cultivating collaborative relationships, not only for Busoga, but for the whole of Uganda.

The visitors, who brought different gifts for the Kyabazinga, said Busoga impressed them with its beauty, warm hospitality and friendliness.