Kyabazinga launches project to rebuild Namasagali College

The Kyabazinga of Busoga, His Royal Highness William Nadiope Gabula IV, has launched the Namasagali College rebuilding project initiated by the old students’ association (NOSA).

The launch included renovation works for the administration block, planting a tree and flagging off the old students’ association project dubbed Rebuilding Namasagali College block-by-block estimated to cost Shs70m.

The Kyabazinga said Busoga Kingdom has a great attachment to Namasagali College having been founded and supported by the Kingdom in 1965 and was disappointed by the school’s decline over the past 10 years.

“Namasagali was the regional education hub, producing leaders of high calibre. I am glad to grace the alumni homecoming aimed at rebuilding their foundation,” he said.

The school boasts of former students, including the former Speaker of Parliament, Ms Rebecca Kadaga, former Ethics minister, Miria Matembe, Makerere University Business School (Mubs) Principal Prof Wasswa Balunywa, and Uganda’s ambassador to Moscow, Mr Moses Kizige, among others.

The Kyabazinga hailed the headmistress, Ms Proscovia Namuganza, for paying him a visit at Budhumbula Palace to discuss her strategy of revamping the college.

Ms Maureen Mwagale, a founder member of Nosa, echoed Rev Fr Damien Grimes’ quest for excellence, which was extended to performing arts and provided a platform for the preservation of cultural values.

“Namasagali gave us the best and we will give it our best,” she said.