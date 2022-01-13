Kyabazinga mourns driver of post-independence VP

His Royal Highness Willian Gabula Nadiope has eulogized “passionate” and “committed” Bulaimu Waibi Bikokoto, the driver of Kyabazinga and first post-independence Vice President of Uganda, Sir William Wilberforce Bwamiki Nadiope Gabula II, who passed away on Wednesday, aged 99.

This was contained in a condolence message delivered by his personal assistant, Mr Geoffrey Samanya, during the burial at Namwendwa Village, Namwendwa Town Council in Kamuli District on the same day.

“The deceased symbolized the post-independence legacy of passion, commitment and loyalty to work as he drove Sir William Nadiope to Kololo Ceremonial Grounds to officially receive our independence,” the Kyabazinga’s message reads in part.

It added: “He had the passion and patience but also the pride in serving the Kyabazinga and loved his children. He used to be in the vehicle an hour before his master.”

The Kyabazinga urged the modern crop of drivers to emulate the deceased who reportedly had an unblemished record throughout his driving career that spanned over 50 years.

Hajji Badru Kigundu, the former Electoral Commission (EC) chairperson, said in addition to being disciplined, the old crop of drivers always ensured that their machines were maintained, serviced and roadworthy.

“The drivers of Mzee Bikokoto’s time spoke and communicated with their machines and were not in a hurry; they were instead skilled and obedient which legacies we should instill in our current drivers,” he said.

Opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) Vice President for Eastern Uganda, Ms Salaam Musumba, said Mr Bikokoto epitomized the whole span of Uganda’s post-independence experience and fondly told of his times as Sir William Wilberforce Nadiope’s chauffeur.

“He joins his ancestors in a befitting burial that speaks volumes of his legacy. He knew at close range the statecraft that sharped Uganda’s political journey and his biggest satisfaction was the reinstatement of Gabula IV as the Kyabazinga of Busoga,” Ms Musumba said.

Mr Isma Tenywa, who spoke on behalf of the family, said the deceased was “a strict disciplinarian”.

“If I live to be a centurion, well and good; but let me urge you to remain together as a family, always remember to be grateful for any act of humanity and above all, follow Allah’s teachings.”