Kyabazinga mourns driver of post-independence VP

The Kyabazinga of Busoga William Nadiope Gabula IV (right) cuts a cake with his grandfather's driver Mzee Bulaimu Waibi Bikokoto when the deceased hosted him in 2018. PHOTO | SAM CALEB OPIO

By  Sam Caleb Opio

Reporter

  • This was contained in a condolence message delivered by his personal assistant, Mr Geoffrey Samanya, during the burial at Namwendwa Village, Namwendwa Town Council in Kamuli District on Wednesday.

His Royal Highness Willian Gabula Nadiope has eulogized “passionate” and “committed” Bulaimu Waibi Bikokoto, the driver of Kyabazinga and first post-independence Vice President of Uganda, Sir William Wilberforce Bwamiki Nadiope Gabula II, who passed away on Wednesday, aged 99.

