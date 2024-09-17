Kyabazinga pledges next decade to climate action, development

The Kyabazinga (King) of Busoga, His Royal Highness William Nadiope IV, has dedicated the next 10 years of his reign to climate change mitigation and education.

The 35-year-old monarch, while celebrating his 10th coronation anniversary at Bukungu Primary School in Buyende District last Friday, said: “Busoga Sub-region has to take on concerted efforts, including planting medicinal and nutritional trees, to restore cover, preserve environment or both.”

This was also reechoed by the Minister of Kyabazinga Affairs, Yudaya Babirye. “The kingdom uses tree planting as gifts at every function. However, we are taking tree planting as a kingdom project and tasking every subject to plant five or more trees and have woodlots,” she said.

She added: “Organisations are joining us to provide trees for planting; climate change is real and we must preserve and protect it.”

President Museveni, in a speech read for him by the First Deputy Prime Minister, Ms Rebecca Kadaga, commended the Kyabazinga for fostering unity, harmony and socio-economic transformation in Busoga Kingdom.

“Kyabazinga Nadiope’s 10-year reign has justified the National Resistance Movement’s restoration of cultural institutions to impact communities and demonstrated the ability of cultural institutions’ socio-economic development agenda and mutual working relations with the government to deliver services and enhance government programmes to the people.

The President further challenged cultural institutions to re-focus on socio-economic transformation, promoting and instilling values among their subjects.

The Kyabazinga and Inebantu of Busoga cut the 10th anniversary cake. PHOTO/SAM CALEB OPIO

Ms Kadaga, on behalf of Busoga leaders, welcomed the Inhebantu (Queen), saying with her, Busoga is going to fast-track family activities geared towards children welfare, youth development and guidance to productivity.

“We have been doing your work with Dr Joyce Abaliwano, a consultant counselor and Minister of Gender and Children Affairs in Busoga Kingdom. That was through holding children retreats under youth camps and community tourism promotion. We are now blessed that we have you to inspire and lead us,” Ms Kadaga said.

She further assured Kyabazinga subjects that the government is working closely with Busoga to uplift and open Walugogo-Luuka-Budhumbula road, have the Women GROW programme launched and the Bukungu ferry completed.

The Kyabazinga acknowledged the central government's collaborative efforts in revamping the kingdom's development agenda, saying the negotiations for the return of its property were going on well which will enhance the development programmes, revenue and income.

“I thank the President for his unwavering support to Busoga and commitment to return our property, and construct headquarters at Bugembe which will boost our revenue, income and status,” the Kyabazinga added.

He further challenged his subjects on environmental protection and preservation, saying they must plant trees to mitigate climate change.

The Minister for the Presidency, Milly Babirye Babalanda, called upon people to embrace and support government programmes, especially the Parish Development Model (PDM), to increase household income, sustainability and prosperity.

She said the President will be in Buyende in December 2024 for the World Aids Day and will make an official pronouncement on silver fish, wetlands and the activities of the Fisheries Protection Unit on the lakes.

Other events included a 10-boat race, and the Kyabazinga's subjects presented him with various presents amidst jubilation.