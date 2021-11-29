Kyabazinga rallies to end youth unemployment in Busoga

By  Denis Edema

What you need to know:

  • According to Kyabazinga, the Busoga Green Jobs platform will provide an engagement to address the challenges of poverty in Busoga Sub-region, through training of eco-friendly job opportunities in areas where Busoga has competitive advantage, including agriculture, tourism, creative arts and refined artisanal skills.

The Kyabazinga of Busoga, His Royal Highness William Gabula Nadiope IV, has said the continued unemployment among the youths in Busoga can be tackled by creation of job opportunities using available modern technology.

