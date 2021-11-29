Kyabazinga rallies to end youth unemployment in Busoga

The Kyabazinga of Busoga, His Royal Highness William Gabula Nadiope IV, has said the continued unemployment among the youths in Busoga can be tackled by creation of job opportunities using available modern technology.

The Kyabazinga, who was celebrating his 33rd birthday at his palace on Igenge Hill in Jinja North Division, at the weekend, said: “I have noted with concern that the high youth unemployment levels in Busoga are one of the problems; but this will come to an end with today’s launch of Busoga Green Jobs platform.”

According to Kyabazinga, the Busoga Green Jobs platform will provide an engagement to address the challenges of poverty in Busoga Sub-region, through training of eco-friendly job opportunities in areas where Busoga has competitive advantage, including agriculture, tourism, creative arts and refined artisanal skills.

The Kingdom Prime Minister, Dr Joseph Muvawala, warned monarchy officials against writing “speculative letters” to the central government.

“I suggest you write such letters through my office because information (about them) will get to my office, anyway; so to avoid such embarrassment, let such letters pass through my office,” he said.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of the Health, Dr Diana Atwine, rallied the Kyabazinga’s subjects to get vaccinated from various points across the country.

“So far we have been able to vaccinate 7 million people and by the end of this month, we shall have reached 10 million; I encourage you to go and get vaccinated,” she said.

In attendance were Members of Parliament hailing from Busoga Sub-region, the chairman National Drug Authority, Dr Medard Bitekyerezo and former Vice President Dr Specioza Wandira Kazibwe among others.