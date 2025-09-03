Kyabazinga’s aunt reveals rituals to celebrate twins

As the Busoga Kingdom celebrates the rare arrival of royal twin heirs, a fusion of culture, tradition, and religious reverence is taking centre stage.

The birth of the twins has sparked excitement and pride across the kingdom, symbolising a prosperous future and divine favour for the royal family. Following the unveiling of the twins, Ms Lydia Naisanga Muloki, the Kyabazinga’s aunt, has shared insights into the unique cultural rituals and age-old customs performed on the young princes.

“As is customary, any royal child must be cleansed with milk and wine. These two princes are no exception,” Ms Muloki told Monitor in Budhumbuli village in Kamuli Municipality, yesterday.

She revealed the twins would rotate among the various royal palaces to ensure they are closely monitored and nurtured in line with Busoga’s cultural expectations and royal standards.

The palaces are in Budhumbuli in Kamuli and Igenge in Jinja City, with Budhumbuli being where all the late Kyabazinga of Busoga were laid to rest. Unlike ordinary twin births that are often accompanied by elaborate traditional ceremonies, Ms Muloki said the royal family follows a reserved approach.

“As a family, we do not hold traditional twin ceremonies. The father of the Kyabazinga, who also fathered two sets of twins, did not perform such rituals either,” she noted. Instead, the royal household marks the birth of twins with private prayers and a celebratory luncheon reflecting joy while maintaining a dignified atmosphere.

Ms Muloki emphasised that although prayers are held for the twins, gifts such as food and clothes are not permitted. Instead, acceptable offerings include animals like fowls, goats, and cows. “We appreciate the goodwill, but we only accept livestock as gifts.

Items like clothing and cooked food are not allowed,” she stated.

Ms Muloki dismissed claims that the twins would be raised outside Uganda and confirmed they are residing in one of the royal palaces though she declined to reveal which one.

“The twins are here in Uganda, in one of our palaces. We’re not disclosing the exact location to avoid overwhelming the site with visitors,” she explained.

The twins’ arrival has captivated the kingdom, blending tradition, discretion, and respect for cultural heritage.

Mr Eria Kisige Ndhambi, a cultural leader from Bugabula Chiefdom, described the event as a monumental achievement. “The spirits have spoken in approval of a double blessing for His Royal Highness Isebantu, now also Isabirye. The arrival of the royal twin heirs is a powerful sign of success and continuity,” Mr Ndhambi said.

He added that the twins will be formally welcomed during a special ceremony attended by clan heads dressed in traditional regalia.

During this event, the twins will be officially introduced to the Royal Courts and embraced by the kingdom. Integral to this process is the appointment of cultural godparents known as Isabirye and Nabirye Nantaloba.

These individuals are chosen to oversee the nurturing, welfare, and moral upbringing of the twins, ensuring they grow within the values and customs of Busoga.

Mr Balyoweree Salongo, the chairperson of traditional herbalists in Kamuli District, said the twins do not receive the common names Waiswa and Tenywa, but instead are named Nadiope, reflecting their royal lineage and future roles within the Kyabazinga institution.

“Until the twins’ umbilical cords have dried and have been safely kept, their father must not engage in extramarital relations. It’s a sacred time,” he said.

The naming ceremony, locally known as Okufulumya Abaana, is rich in symbolism. The mother’s clan presents an aunt (Nabirye Nantaloba) to help care for the newborns, while the father’s clan provides an uncle (Isabirye Nantaloba).

Traditional food blending simsim, groundnuts, and millet bread is served in lugali (winnowers) and clay pot plates. A mock battle then follows, where members of each clan try to “capture” someone from the other. The person is then “ransomed” back with a goat, deepening bonds between the clans.

“After the ceremony, the seats used during the meal and the banana leaf bed where the twins first lie are taken and tied at an anthill near a swamp. This symbolises grounding the children in nature and heritage,” Mr Balyowere added.

Kyabazinga William Gabula Nadiope IV with Queen Jovia Mutesi, after he graduated with a Master of Advanced Studies in Global Affairs from Yale University. Photo | Courtesy

Salongo Isaac Makyete and Nalongo Sophia Nantono, who are traditional item traders at Kamuli Central Market, described their journey into twin parenthood as both spiritual and cultural.

“As first-time parents of twins, we were thoroughly guided on the dos and don’ts. At the hospital, my mother-in-law didn’t allow anyone, including the father, to see the babies until they were secured traditionally,” said Nantono.

She recalled the symbolic act of tying special grass (eibombo) around the babies, followed by sending a parcel to the in-laws to announce the twins’ arrival. A traditional naming ceremony, celebratory dances, and the slaughtering of a goat followed soon after.

“We were constantly reminded to keep clean and pure, or else the twins might fall ill or ‘escape’ back to the spirit world. It was a tense but rewarding experience,” Nantono shared.

Inheritance

Bishop Edward Munene, the regional overseer of Born-again Churches in Busoga, said the birth of the twins is a prophetic sign and a symbol of double blessings for Busoga.

“Biblically, when it comes to matters of inheritance and leadership, it is God who appoints and determines destiny. We see this clearly in the story of Jacob and Esau, where the younger was chosen to carry the greater blessing,” he said.

He said in their culture, the elder child holds the right of inheritance.