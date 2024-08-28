Kyabazinga to mark 10th anniversary with cremonial rituals in Buyende

The Kyabazinga of Busoga, His Royal Highness William Gabula Nadiope IV, is set to commemorate his 10th anniversary as the kingdom's monarch with a significant event in Buyende district. This location holds deep historical significance as it is believed to be the site where the first Musoga settled upon arriving in the Busoga sub-region.

Historical accounts suggest that, following disagreements with his brothers, the then-royal prince of Bunyoro Kingdom, Mukama Nyamutukula, and his wife Nawudo, sailed eastward across Lake Kyoga. They docked at Bukungu landing site in Buyende district, where this year's coronation anniversary will be held on September 13, 2024.

Nyamutukula reportedly received warm hospitality from the local communities and eventually settled at the peak of Kagulu Rock in Buyende district. It was here that he fathered five sons, who would go on to establish the ruling families of Busoga Kingdom. As Nyamutukula aged and became ill, he decided to return to his homeland in Bunyoro Kingdom, leaving Bukungu and Kagulu Rock as monumental sites of historical importance for Busoga's royal families.

These sites have since become central to rituals performed for any prospective Kyabazinga before their enthronement. Gideon Mugulusi, a royal prince from Bugabula-Budiope chiefdom, where Gabula also serves as the royal chief, explained that the 10-year milestone marks the end of one cycle and the beginning of another. This transition warrants the reigning Kyabazinga to perform the traditional rituals once again in preparation for the challenges and accomplishments of the next decade.

Mugulusi emphasized that even before the formal establishment of kingship in the Busoga sub-region, royal chiefs from the five chiefdoms originating from Nyamutukula performed these rituals every decade as a way of preserving their ancient history. He noted that all the rituals performed with Gabula before his enthronement in 2014 will be reenacted in the days leading up to September 13, 2024, to affirm his transition to a new era.

Mr Richard Mafumo, Busoga Kingdom's Cultural Affairs Minister, highlighted that Gabula is concluding his first decade on the throne after fulfilling a key marital milestone—his union with Her Royal Highness Jovia Mutesi in November of last year. Mr Mafumo stressed the importance of sharing the joy of this achievement in Buyende district, where much of Busoga's key history originates.

As part of the 10th coronation anniversary, one of the rituals includes allowing the Queen to share a public meal with the local communities, echoing the practices of Naudo during her time with Nyamutukula at Bukungu landing site and Kagulu Rock. This ritual underscores the Queen's role as a mother figure for all, symbolizing her accessibility and care in times of need.