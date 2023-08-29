Kyabazinga urges subjects to promote domestic tourism, cultural heritage

The Kyabazinga of Busoga William Wilberforce Gabula Nadiope IV has called for promotion of domestic tourism, preservation of cultural and religious cultural sites in Busoga. This aims to attract economic treasures to the region endowed with lots of resources.

The Kyabazinga, presiding over the 7TH Annual Kagulu Hill Climbing Challenge, said the ultimate focus is to add value, make Busoga the capital of tourism in Uganda and use it to market and popularise the region's potentials, attract investors and promote its rich culture and folklore.

Kagulu Hill is said to be the place where Prince Mukama Namutukula rested after crossing from Bunyoro through Lake Kyoga and is 3,500 feet above sea level with a 5 kilometer radius.

This year’s challenge also marked the unveiling of Omukama Namutukula’s monument and viewing sites as well as climbing stairs.

“Busoga has always been at the helm of Tourism promotion. My late father was a Minister of Tourism in this government in the 1990s and I would like to assure the Minister of Tourism that while he says Fort Portal is a tourism city, Busoga is a tourism capital and it is a place to be,” the Kyabazinga said.

He added that in addition to Bishop Hannington, Saints Gonzaga and Mulumba religious sites, Busoga also has the Slave trade caves in Mayuge

He thanked the youth for being innovative, productive and practical as tourism ambassadors. The Kyabazinga warned them against reckless lifestyles, Western cultural influence and peer pressure but use education to secure their future.

The 1st Deputy Prime Minister Rebecca Kadaga lobbied for direct routes to increase participation in climbing Kalungu Hill.

“We ask the Minister to get us an investor for the cable car to add attraction and participation,” she said.

Ms Kadaga warned against putting rival functions and activities on the Kagulu Climbing Challenge gazette days saying these are special days for Busoga and the Kyabazinga must be respected.

She added that the week long activities are meant to push in economic growth for the local community once a year to sell their local products like chicken, crafts, roasted meat, food, fruits and earn something in return.

“I don’t expect anybody to put rival activities on the gazzetted Cultural Annual Event to honor our heritage because this translates to rivaling the Kyabazinga,” Kadaga said.

Buyende LCV, Mr Michael Kanaku raised concern over the sorry state of the ancestral grave sites of the Busoga founders at Iyingo and the original Canoe with which they crossed from Bunyoro to settle in Busoga which need rehabilitation.

“Give us guidance and permission to renovate these graveyards with even mere terrazzo to begin with and we ask the land title be in the names of Bugabula BB and we also add Kasato in Bukungu as the cultural sites,” the LCV requested.

Mr Kanaku said while the local government is ready to do something positive, they need guidance from the relevant ministries including having the land title in the names of Bugabula BB Chiefdom.

Mr Charles Kirya from I & M Bank Uganda Limited said Busoga Region is blessed with beautiful sceneries and the bank plans to partner with Busoga Kingdom to put good structures to attract both international and local tourists.

“As banking we are going to work closely with Kyabazinga to see that this place is developed to transform the community, promote tourism in the country and to improve on the economic wellbeing of the people in the area”, said Mr Kirya.

The Annual event was graced by Ambassadors of Turkey and Pakistan in Uganda, former chairman Electoral Commission Badru Kigundu among others.

CAPTIONS

The Kyabazinga of Busoga escorted by Busoga Kingdom Minister of Tourism Helen Namutamba arrives for the 7th Annual Kagulu Hill Climbing Challenge Photo SAM CALEB OPIO

The Kyabazinga of Busoga, William Gabula Nadiope IV, descends after reaching the summit of Kagulu Hill during the 7th annual Kagulu Rock Climbing Challenge in Buyende District on August 26, 2023. PHOTO/DENIS EDEMA

Kyabazinga of Busoga, HRH William Nadiope Gabula IV being guided by tour guide during the 7th annual Kagulu Rock Climbing Challenge in Buyende District on August 26, 2023. PHOTO/DENIS EDEMA