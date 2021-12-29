Kyabazinga urges Ugandans to tap into Dubai markets

The Kyabazinga, William Kadhumbula Nadiope Gabula IV, has rallied Ugandans to boost and diversify agricultural production in order to take advantage of the huge potential markets in the Middle East.

“Farming communities in Uganda, especially those in Busoga should grow crops such as avocado, fruit varieties and vegetables that are on demand in the Middle East, but they should be mindful not to ignore production of food crops to avoid scarcity,” the Kyabazinga said last week.

This was during a visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE)where he paid a courtesy call to the Ugandan contingent at the Dubai World Expo 2020.

The Kyabazinga said the expo has a positive impact on commerce and provides an excellent opportunity for Uganda to market itself to the world.

Kyabazinga Gabula also hailed the Uganda Export Promotions Board and Uganda’s embassy in UAE for promoting Uganda’s trade, investments and tourism in the Middle East and other gulf states.

He encouraged Ugandans to take advantage of the opportunities that are bound to accrue from Uganda’s participation in the Dubai World Expo 2020.

“The long term impact of Dubai World Expo 2020 will eventually have an effect on the productivity of Busoga since it will open up markets for goods and products from the region and the rest of Uganda,” the Kyabazinga said.