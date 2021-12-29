Kyabazinga urges Ugandans to tap into Dubai markets

Busoga King His Majesty William Wilberforce Gabula Nadiope IV with H.E. Abdalla Sultan Alowais, Chairman of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry at SCCI’s headquarters in Dubai on December 21. PHOTO/HANDOUT

By  ABUBAKER KIRUNDA

What you need to know:

  • He encouraged Ugandans to take advantage of the opportunities that are bound to accrue from Uganda’s participation in the Dubai World Expo 2020.

The Kyabazinga, William Kadhumbula Nadiope Gabula IV, has rallied Ugandans to boost and diversify agricultural production in order to take advantage of the huge potential markets in the Middle East.

