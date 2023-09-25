Kyabazinga wedding launch raises Shs300m

The wedding launch of Kyabazinga William Gabula Nadiope IV and Ms Jovia Mutesi raised Shs304m, according to the organising committee for the royal wedding.

Kyabazinga Gabula is set to tie the knot with Ms Mutesi on November 18, at Bugembe Christ’s Cathedral in Jinja North City Division. Thereafter, their guests will be treated to a reception at the kingdom headquarters, also in Bugembe.

“To kickstart the fundraising drive, members have raised Sh304m in cash,” Mr Patrick Batumbya, the chairperson of the organising committee, said at the kingdom headquarters last Friday.

He added that Bugabula and Bunha chiefdoms, where the Kyabazinga and Inhebantu hail from respectively, are expected to raise the biggest contributions for the wedding.

The 23-member organising committee includes Ms Dorothy Kisaka, the executive director of Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and Ms Milly Babalanda, the Minister for the Presidency.

Mr Joseph Muvawala, the kingdom’s prime minister, said:“Bugembe Cathedral can only accommodate 400 people, while the reception venue cannot exceed 2,000 people. Therefore, mini venues in the district have been made as interventions.’’

He was, however, noncommittal on the proposed budget, saying well-wishers are free to contribute to the wedding.

Mr Muvawala has said all the funds are expected to be raised internally to show the public that Busoga Sub-region is not poor.

In FY2021/2022, the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (Ubos) noted that 14.5 percent of people in Busoga Sub-region are “totally poor”, while Bukedea has 10.4 percent and Acholi has 10.3 percent.