Kyagulanyi demands EC explanation after being blocked in Iganga

The National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential candidate Mr Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, alias Bobi Wine, has demanded an explanation from Electoral Commission chairperson Simon Byabakama over why he was blocked from holding a campaign rally in Iganga Municipality.

Mr Kyagulanyi was scheduled to address supporters in Iganga on Friday, but was intercepted by police and the UPDF while traveling from Mayuge District, where he had earlier held a rally.

He questioned why he is being singled out, claiming his rival presidential candidates have freely campaigned in the same area.

“I want Justice Byabakama to tell me why only I am being mistreated,” Kyagulanyi said. “I am a presidential candidate like the others, and I am entitled to be treated the same.”

Mr Kyagulanyi added that ever since he arrived in Busoga sub-region, he has been barred from using tarmac roads and holding rallies in urban centers.

“I have tested the potholes on rural roads, which has delayed us from reaching other venues on time due to long distances and poor road conditions,” he lamented.

Mr Nassa Mudyobore, the NUP flag bearer for Iganga Municipality MP, said the actions of the police and army show that NRM’s presidential candidate, Mr Yoweri Museveni, lacks support in the region.

“We defeated him in Busoga in 2021, and we are going to do it again,” Mr Nassa claimed.

Ms Mercy Walukanba, NUP flag bearer for Bugweri District MP , said she wasn’t surprised by the blockade, noting that Mr Kyagulanyi had also been prevented from opening a party office in Namutumba Town Council on Thursday.

“We are not scared. This only strengthens our resolve and shows Busoga loves its candidate,” she said.

Mr Chris Wakalanga, NUP chairperson for Namutumba District, emphasized that Mr Kyagulanyi deserves equal treatment like any other presidential candidate.

According to Mr Kyagulanyi’s campaign schedule, he is expected to campaign in Namayingo and Bugiri tomorrow.



