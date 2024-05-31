Kyagulanyi rally in Masaka shows strength despite Mpuuga's absense

Former Leader of Opposition and National Unity Platform (NUP) Vice President for Buganda Region, Mathias Mpuuga, and Kimaanya/Kabonera legislator, Dr Abed Bwanika, were noticeably absent from a party rally in Masaka City Centre on Friday evening. Their absence has fueled speculation that they have exited the party.

Political analysts believe that Mpuuga and Bwanika's departure from NUP is now a done deal. According to Mr Siraje Nsanja, a political scientist, "It is clear that the two politicians have parted ways with NUP and are on their way out."

Despite their absence, the NUP rally in Masaka was a success, with a massive turnout of supporters. Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, the NUP president, used the opportunity to reaffirm his political clout in the area and debunk claims of disunity within the party.

Kyagulanyi emphasized that the only problem facing NUP is the need for leadership change and the removal of corrupt leaders. He urged Ugandans to join the fight against corruption, which he believes is the biggest obstacle to proper service delivery.

The rally was not without incident, as Kyagulanyi's entourage had stand-offs with security in Mpigi and Lukaya Townships. Police fired teargas and live rounds to disperse the crowds, and Kyagulanyi was forced to enter Masaka via a different route to avoid attracting crowds in Nyendo suburb.