Kyagulanyi tasks NUP MPs to condemn Shs100m payout

Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, President of the National Unity Platform (NUP), has strongly urged opposition Members of Parliament—particularly those from NUP—to not only distance themselves from the alleged Shs100 million cash handout from the government, but also to take a firm public stand in condemning the vice.

According to sources who spoke to the Daily Monitor, the money—reportedly picked up by MPs between Monday night and Tuesday morning this week—was part of classified expenditures in a supplementary budget passed by Parliament. This development has fueled public anger, with many Ugandans branding the legislature a “House of Deals.” While several opposition MPs have denied receiving the funds, Kyagulanyi insists that denial alone is insufficient.

“The tendency of MPs to simply say they did not receive the money is not enough. It must be backed by action,” Kyagulanyi said. “They must stand with the truth and be transparent with the people—especially the poor Ugandans whose needs in healthcare, education, and infrastructure are being ignored.”

Speaking at the NUP party headquarters in Makerere-Kavule on April 16, 2025, Kyagulanyi called on all opposition legislators to take a clear and united stance against what he called “broad-daylight theft.”

“We are tasking all our MPs to speak out strongly and condemn this. We will not waste time on those who betray the people. Silence will be taken as complicity,” Kyagulanyi emphasized. “To the general public—demand accountability. Confront MPs who betray your voices.”

He added that the party's supporters and citizens in all constituencies must remain vigilant and ensure that corrupt leaders—whether at the local or national level—are not allowed to run on the NUP ticket in the 2026 general election.

“Our people have the power to make decisions. Reject corrupt officials who betray your trust. Use this time to reflect and prepare to stand against them at the polls,” he said.

Kyagulanyi also condemned President Museveni’s alleged Shs100 million payments to MPs, describing them as bribes meant to reward lawmakers for passing the controversial National Coffee (Amendment) Bill, 2024, and to pave the way for the proposed UPDF (Amendment) Bill, 2025. This comes despite a Supreme Court ruling on January 31, 2025, which challenged the legality of trying civilians in military courts.

“Under the Parish Development Model—which I disagree with—a whole parish receives Shs100 million for thousands of people, supposedly to reduce poverty,” Kyagulanyi noted. “But Mr. Museveni gave out the same amount to individual MPs through unofficial and non-transparent channels. That is shameful.”

Kyagulanyi lamented that the alleged Shs52.9 billion spent on 529 MPs could have gone a long way in improving key public services.

“That amount could fund the construction of at least five hospitals at the level of Kiruddu Referral Hospital. Instead, it was squandered on personal benefits,” he said.

In a press statement released on April 11, 2025, President Museveni criticized opposition MPs—led, he claimed, by Muwanga Kivumbi—for “expending a lot of energy” on the alleged Shs100 million handout. The President defended the use of classified funds, saying they were intended for national security operations, including procurement of equipment and support for activities aimed at defeating what he termed "enemy schemes."

However, Kyagulanyi maintains that the use of such funds to influence legislation is a form of corruption that undermines democracy and sacrifices the interests of ordinary Ugandans.





