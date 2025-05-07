Kyagulanyi visits Eddie Mutwe in prison, apologises to journalists

National Unity Platform (NUP) principal Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, has said his chief bodyguard, Edward Ssebufu, popularly known as Eddie Mutwe, was subjected to severe torture while in military detention for over a week before he was arraigned in court on May 5, 2025.

Speaking to journalists outside Masaka Main Prison where Mr Ssebufu was remanded, Mr Kyagulanyi said on Wednesday, May 7, that the former (Ssebufu) narrated how he was subjected to waterboarding, electrocution, and physical beatings that left him unconscious and injured on his arms and legs.

“He is in great pain. He cannot sleep. He has wounds all over his body. He is also shivering and has not stabilised mentally or physically. The prison’s health centre, a level III facility, cannot handle his condition. We appeal to the public to demand justice and pray for his recovery,” Mr Kyagulanyi, who recently declared to challenge President Museveni for the second time in 2026, said.

Kyagulanyi questioned why Ssebufu, who is reportedly in poor physical shape, has not been granted access to specialised medical care outside the correctional facility.

Ssebufu, 43, was remanded on May 5 after he was added to the charge sheet of three other NUP principal's guards—Achilleo Kivumbi, Gadafi Mugumya, and Grace Wakabi Smart. They are accused of robbery, assault, and malicious damage to property. They are all being held at Masaka Main Prison.

NUP leadership says the charges are politically motivated and intended to weaken and isolate Mr Kyagulanyi ahead of the 2026 general election.

Kyagulanyi also issued a public apology to Ms Gertrude Mutyaba, a journalist with Nation Media Group based in Masaka, for wrongly accusing her of involvement in the arrest and detention of his bodyguards.

“She was mistakenly included on the list. I also thank journalists like Farish Magembe, President of the Greater Masaka Journalists Association (GREMAJA), who have stood by the truth and distanced themselves from the arrests and torture of our comrades,” he said. “Journalists are not our enemies. Do not allow yourselves to be used, because one day, the oppressors will be held accountable.”

NUP Secretary General David Lewis Rubongoya also confirmed Ssebufu’s torture and detention of several NUP activists for reportedly expressing their political interests.

“Comrade Mutwe told us they tied a cloth over his mouth and poured water over his face. He felt like he was drowning. He thought he was going to die,” Rubongoya recounted. “What kind of monsters are they trying to create in their victims?”

Ssebufu’s mother, Ms Jane Nantumbwe, urged authorities to allow his son access to proper medical treatment, given the physical torture military officers subjected him to following his abduction in Mukono District on April 27, 2025.

“We are not against his trial, but he should at least be treated before facing the charges,” she said.

One of the lawyers representing NUP supporters, Mr George Musisi, said Ssebufu has instructed them to apply for his bail.

“We are seeking a medical report and intend to ask the court to drop the charges because his human rights were violated during and after arrest,” Musisi said.

According to the amended charge sheet, the accused allegedly robbed Margaret Kayondo, a journalist with Radio Simba, on May 18, 2024, at Manja Village in Lwengo District. The court heard that they took her green sweater and mobile phone valued at Shs730,000, threatening her with sharp objects.

They are also accused of assaulting Zainab Namusazi, an NBS Television correspondent, during the same incident. Her video camera, valued at Shs1.5m, was reportedly damaged.

The alleged attacks took place during the burial of Pascal Ssekasamba, a UK-based businessman and younger brother to former DP Secretary General Mathias Nsubuga. Journalists reportedly faced hostility as they attempted to cover the event, which was heavily guarded by NUP loyalists.

Additional charges allege that the group robbed another victim, Murungi Rodgers, of a Spark 20 mobile phone, cash worth Shs200,000, a jumper, and a national ID, with a total value of Shs870,000.

Other victims named in the case include John Mulazi, Drake Lubega, and Haruna Ssekitto, who also claim their mobile phones were stolen during the same incident.

The case is set for mention on May 25, 2025.





Stay updated by following our WhatsApp and Telegram channels;