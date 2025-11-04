Kyakabale laid to rest with three-gun salute

The Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF) yesterday accorded the late Lt Col Anthony Kyakabale a dignified military sendoff, marked by a three-gun salute before his burial at his ancestral home in Nyakarambi–Rushebye Village, Rukiga District. Lt Col Kyakabale, who passed away in Sweden early last month, was among the original 27 NRA fighters who launched the attack on Kabamba army barracks on February 6, 1981, which marked the start of the five-year liberation war that brought President Museveni to power in 1986. Maj Gen Ambrose Musinguzi, representing the UPDF Joint Staff Health Services, served as chief mourner and read a condolence message from the Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

Col Henry Serugo, the UPDF director of estates, led the team overseeing the burial arrangements. “The UPDF extends its sympathy and condolences to the family, relatives, and friends of Rtd Col Anthony Kyakabale. He joined the forces on January 1, 1979, and served in various capacities, rising to the rank of Colonel,” the message read. “The UPDF has covered medical, repatriation, and burial expenses and contributed Shs2 million to support the family. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” it added. Maj Gen Henry Masiko, from the UPDF Political Commissariat, described Kyakabale as a warm and welcoming officer. He said the late colonel passed away just before the UPDF’s Tarehe Sita celebrations in Kigezi, which he had hoped to witness.

Maj Gen Masiko said about Shs46 million was spent repatriating Kyakabale’s body from Sweden. Kyakabale’s sisters—Dinah Kamusiime, Constance Banongo, and Rugyero Benareta—expressed gratitude to President Museveni and the government for the military honours. His widow, Ms Patience Kyakabale, also thanked the President for allowing her husband’s body to return to Uganda and praised his close ties with church leaders, particularly the retired parish priest of Kitanga Catholic Church, where the body stayed overnight.

“My late husband was a freedom fighter and a father to many children,” she said. Rukiga MP Roland Ndyomugyenyi described Kyakabale as compassionate and caring, while Fr Marius Byamukama, the parish priest of Kitanga Catholic Church, urged mourners to reflect on serving their communities and nation, as Kyakabale had done. During the 2021 elections, Lt Col Kyakabale actively campaigned for President Museveni in Kigezi. He is survived by a widow, Ms Patience Kyakabale, 24 children, and 44 grandchildren.





