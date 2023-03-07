Kyamate SS receives aid after fire incident

Several non-state organizations, politicians, individuals and cooperate organizations have delivered relief items to Kyamate secondary school aimed at aiding students and the school to overcome the effects of the fire that claimed the life of a Senior One student.

The school headmaster Mr Emmanuel Arinaitwe says several items have been donated especially to students. He, however, says the school is pondering the next move as the burnt facilities remain inaccessible due to security restrictions.

“Since the fire broke out, we have had several organizations and people coming to our rescue, especially to students. Mattresses, beddings, books, and sanitary materials among others have been donated, we thank everyone. We however still face the challenge of space, new students are coming in and we can’t renovate the destroyed structure because of security restrictions, we are tied up and don’t know where to accommodate these,” he said on Monday.

By the close of business on Monday, at least 120 students had reported for S.5.

“I think we shall gazette one classroom for accommodation as we wait for security clearance to start the renovation. We want the school to keep running as investigations go on,” he said.

On Monday, the Uganda Red Cross Society donated several items including mattresses, cups and plates, jerrycans, blankets, first aid kits, hand washing facilities, and sanitary items to students.

The Lions Club of Ntungamo last week donated several mattresses, bed sheets and blankets to the affected students. The South Ankole Diocese, politicians, key businessmen, and schools have been among the key donors to the students.

Parents in a meeting on Saturday also raised Shs1.8m to start renovation for the burnt dormitory. Mr Arinaitwe said the school needs at least Shs200m to renovate the destroyed structure.

Mr John Atugonza, the Uganda Red Cross Society officer for disaster and relief said: “We hope the items aid students recover from the trauma. We understand the challenges the school is going through, but we hope when the students are stable, the school shall find ways to fix the other challenges.”

The student population at the school currently stands at about 1725 before adding S.5 students who started reporting this week.

Late last month, arsonists suspected to be students on suspension torched two dormitory facilities at the school killing one student, and injuring three others. About 135 students were left without any property.

At least six students were arrested following the incident to aid police in investigations.