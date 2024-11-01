Kyambogo bosses, students clash over guild polls

Kyambogo University's Guild elections have hit a deadlock after the university management announced that elections will not take place this year.

The decision was made following chaos that disrupted the electoral process, prompting Vice Chancellor Prof. Eli Katunguka to form a committee to review election procedures and policies.

According to Prof. Katunguka, the committee, led by Dean of Students Bridget Mugume, will investigate the recent events, provide recommendations, and help determine the next steps for the university. In the meantime, a provisional government has been set up to manage student affairs, a decision that has been met with resistance from the students.

"We suspended the elections until further notice. We have put in place a committee to investigate and give us information on what actually happened, the conduct of the electoral commission and appoint an interim government, and these will be led by the Dean of Students," Prof. Katunguka explained.

The vice chancellor cited the need to ensure peace in the university as the reason for cancelling the elections.

"Management took this decision to ensure that there is peace in the university because with these elections being messed up, they were infiltrated by various political parties, and their camps were fighting, and students were injured. One lost an eye, and another is still admitted," Prof. Katunguka said.

Students protested management's decision, marching to the University Senate Building after Prof. Katunguka's October 25 communication suspending elections. Fourteen students were arrested during the protest but were later released.

The Guild election cancellation stemmed from the Guild President and Guild Representative Council establishing the Guild Electoral Commission on September 2, 2024. However, internal conflicts, dismissals, and disqualifications led to management cancelling the elections.

The students are demanding to proceed with the elections, while management stands firm on ensuring peace and resolving pending issues, including a court case filed by a disqualified candidate.

The university's electoral commission had released a list of nine presidential candidates, including Humphrey Mugalya of the National Unity Platform, Thomas Rwantozi of the National Resistance Movement, and Timothy Mwesigwa Ntale of the Uganda People's Congress.

However, three candidates were disqualified, sparking controversy. One disqualified candidate filed a court case, which is pending determination.