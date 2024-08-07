Kyambogo dismisses former deputy Vice Chancellor

Kyambogo University has dismissed its former Deputy Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration, Dr Lawrence Eron, following allegations of defiling a 16-year-old visually impaired girl.

The 56-year-old was remanded to Luzira Prison last month by the Nakawa Chief Magistrate’s Court on charges of aggravated defilement.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof Eli Katunguka, announced the dismissal at a press conference yesterday, revealing that the decision was made during the 196th meeting of the Appointments Board Disciplinary Committee on July 24.

“The committee reviewed the written submissions from the university’s legal team and decided to dismiss Dr Eron based on three counts. The committee found sufficient evidence of misconduct against him,” Prof Katunguka said.

In April, the university established a probe committee to investigate the allegations against Dr Eron and ceased his salary payments after he went missing.

Prof Katunguka explained that the disciplinary process began during the 190th meeting of the appointment board on May 30. Multiple attempts to contact Dr Eron were unsuccessful.

“The summonses were published in the print media on June 5, requiring him to appear before the board on June 19, but he failed to show up.

At this point, the Disciplinary Committee concluded that all efforts to reach him had been exhausted and decided to proceed ex-parte,” Prof Katunguka added.

Dr Eron faced charges including damaging the university’s image, willful insubordination, and absconding from duty. Prof Katunguka emphasised that even if Dr Eron serves his sentence, the university will not reinstate him.

“Although Dr Eron was previously a valued staff member, his actions have been gravely damaging,” he said.

According to the charge sheet reviewed by Monitor, prosecutors allege that on October 12, 2023, Dr Eron engaged in a sexual act with the victim between Kyambogo University and Namugongo Nsawo Village in Wakiso District.

The victim, a secondary school student from Mukono District, was assaulted while Dr Eron was coordinating the “All We See is Possibility” project, which involved a conference in Nairobi, Kenya. After returning, Dr Eron allegedly assaulted the girl after dropping off other students.