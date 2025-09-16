Kyambogo gets new guild president after Akiso’s dismissal

Mr Emmanuel Andama, a third-year student, has been elected as the new Kyambogo University guild president, replacing Mr Benjamin Akiso, who was dismissed from the institution two months ago.

Mr Andama was announced the winner of a by-election held at the university on September 15.

The University guild’s electoral commission returning officer, Mr Osman Mohamed Ahamed, said Mr Andama got 2,391 votes against his rival, Mr Tonney Bwete’s 1,333 ballots.

Mr Andama told this publication on Tuesday that his victory came at a time when students desperately wanted to reclaim their leadership.

“It is time to reclaim leadership because we have not had a guild president for a while. My slogan is, ‘Students in command’. We want students to feel that they have authority. Everything I do will be in the best interest of students," he said.

Benjamin Akiso

One of his immediate tasks will be to participate in the ongoing university’s constitution review.

“Constitutional review is ongoing, and I hope my views will be respected. Students’ mandate should not be tampered with, like minimizing their liberty of association, protesting etc,“he said.

The university spokesperson Mr Ruben Twinomujuni, said the position of the vice president fell vacant following the dismissal of Mr Akiso, which prompted the university to organise a by-election to get his successor.

“The other one was dismissed, so we had to replace him. A by-election was conducted yesterday (Monday). It was fair. We welcome him and congratulate him. As always, the university is ready to work with him as long as he is representing students’ interests. If he is for students, we shall definitely work together,” Mr Twinomujuni affirmed.

Both Akiso and Andama subscribe to the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) led by Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine.