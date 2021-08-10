Kyambogo graduation finally set for next month

By Damali Mukhaye More by this Author

Kyambogo University administration has finally set the dates for its 17th graduation ceremony after postponing it thrice due to the Covid-19 impact on the education sector.

The University Senate has set September 21 to 23 for the ceremony.

The university was supposed to hold the graduation in December 2020, but following the closure of schools, the ceremony was postponed several times.

Addressing journalists at the university yesterday, the Vice Chancellor, Prof Eli Katunguka, confirmed the dates, but added that it will be conducted virtually.

Prof Katunguka said physical attendance will be restricted to post-graduate students and university officials due to Covid-19 measures.

“I, therefore, urge the deans and heads of departments to set the ball rolling to handle their respective activities to ensure a successful graduation,” Prof Katunguka said.

“Parents and students have waited for this for a long time and I thank the Senate for taking this stand. We must move now, especially as the lockdown has been lifted. I will be monitoring the progress of various committees to ensure that we achieve this target,” he added.

According to Prof Katunguka, students are supposed to clear with the relevant university departments to be eligible to graduate.

He, however, said all the clearing will be done online to avoid crowds on campus.

The closure of all institutions of learning disrupted operations.

The teacher trainees were also not able to conduct teaching and college practice to be eligible for graduating since all schools they could conduct their training were closed.

Prof Katunguka said when government reopened schools in October last year, the university made arrangements and all students were able to conduct their school and college practice before schools were closed for the second time on June 18.

At the same function, Prof Katunguka said the university would continue with online learning until a large number of students and staff are vaccinated and it is safe to fully reopen educational institutions.

Prof Katunguka, however, decried the high cost of data and limited Internet access by some students, especially those in rural areas.

“We are aware of the challenges faced by staff and students, which include the cost of data, lack of access wherever students stay, no power to charge the gadgets in use and lack of these gadgets,” Prof Katunguka said.

“With the effects of the pandemic not abetting, we must be innovative and switch to a new normal. I, therefore, urge parents and guardians to invest in the education of their children which should include buying laptops, iPad, smart phones for students so that teaching and learning can continue,” Prof Katunguka added.

He said this was being done to encourage and motivate students not to lose hope in education, asserting that those who would miss online lectures would be given residual lessons when the government reopens schools.

Some institutions have shifted to online teaching, especially private ones.

However, some universities could not continue with online teaching because at the time of closure, examinations were underway so students could not proceed to the next level until they sit for promotional exams.