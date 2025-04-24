Kyambogo guild president arrested as students protest 'unfair' fees policy

Kyambogo University students, led by guild president Benjamin Akiso, have accused the university management of prioritising profits over student welfare.

The students staged demonstrations on April 23, both on and off campus, to protest against the university's policies, which they deem unfair and burdensome.

"The way the university has put their policies is very unfair," Akiso said, expressing the sentiments of many students. "Majority of students come from humble backgrounds, and the Shs50,000 surcharge for late registration is a burden."

The students argue that this policy disproportionately affects those who are already struggling financially.

The students' demands include allowing students who have paid at least 70 per cent of their tuition to sit for end-of-semester exams and resolving the issue of missing marks on the student portal.

"Since December, we are not seeing our marks on the portal, and the university seems unbothered," Mr Akiso said. "We shall not back down until the issues are addressed."

He said that as students' leaders they are ready to engage the university administration in discussions, adding that students deserve to be heard, not silenced with teargas.

The demonstrations were met with force by police, who fired teargas and live bullets to disperse the students. The use of excessive force has sparked outrage among the student body, with many condemning the university's handling of the situation.

As a result, Mr Akiso and over 10 other students were arrested and are being held at Jinja Road Police Station.

In response, university management acknowledged some of the students' concerns but cited existing policies.

"The previous guild leadership wrote to the University Council to revise the deadline for registration, and it's well laid in the policy," said Jennifer Sibbo, senior communication officer.

Regarding the delayed marks, Sibbo explained that the university is upgrading its system, which requires departmental and faculty approval before students can access their marks.

"As I speak, all is done, and they will see their marks," she said.



