Kyambogo lecturer wanted over aggravated defilement

A male lecturer at Kyambogo University is wanted by the police over aggravated defilement of a 16-year-old visually impaired girl.

According to the police spokesperson, Mr Fred Enanga, police are seeking public help in locating Dr Lawrence Eron, a 56-year-old senior lecturer at Kyambogo University and a Dean of the Faculty of Special Needs and Rehabilitation on allegations of defilement.

According to police, the victim is a student in a secondary school in Mukono District.

“The suspect also doubled as a project administrator. He is wanted because he absconded police bond on December 14, 2023, and for the last one month, he has been in hiding,” Mr Enanga said.

He added: “He disappeared after charges of aggravated defilement were slapped on him by a girl who was a beneficiary of a project he was managing.”

Police revealed that the suspect is HIV positive, and also a person in authority over the victim.

“This is a man who produced three sureties after the file was still with the office of the Director of Public Prosecution and he was given police bond because of his health condition. The sureties have also failed to produce him,” Mr Enanga said.

According to police, the incident happened when Dr Eron travelled as a caretaker of four students including the victim to Nairobi in Kenya for a conference and they returned on October 12.

“So, because he had his car parked at Entebbe, he offered to give a lift to the four students which was fine because they felt comfortable with him. So he first dropped the two students from Gulu University at Namayiba Bus Park as they proceeded to Gulu and he went on to drop the third student at Kyambogo University and he remained with the victim,” Mr Enanga said.

According to police, the victim is a student who has visual impairment. During the day she uses glasses to see and at night she can’t see completely.

“So she was in the car at night with the lecturer so they drove together up to around 10:20pm from Kyambogo, and then she requested water, they branched at a supermarket but after she took the water, she fell unconscious and by the time she woke up she felt inflammations and injuries on her private parts,” Mr Enanga said.

He added: “So that means the sexual assault took place within the car when she was unconscious. The following morning, her maternal uncle drove her back to her school in Mukono where she revealed her ordeal to a senior woman teacher who alerted the head teacher and the case was reported at Mukono police station.”

Police revealed that the victim was then immediately put on post-rape treatment and police obtained DNA samples picked from the suspect’s car that matched the specimen samples which were found on the body of the victim which showed that there was proof of sexual intercourse.