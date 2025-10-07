Kyambogo's Lubaale elected new Busoga diocese bishop
Kyambogo University lecturer, Associate Prof Grace Lubaale, has been elected as the new Bishop of Busoga Diocese by the Anglican church.
Dr Lubaale was elected as the fourth bishop of the diocese on Tuesday by the House of Bishops of the Church of Uganda, sitting at Lweza Training and Conference Centre.
He will be consecrated and enthroned on December 4, 2025, at Christ Cathedral Bugembe in Jinja, according to a statement from the Anglican church.
Born on October 9, 1978, in Bugombya Zone, Butansi Parish, Butansi Sun County, Bugabula County in Kamuli District, Dr Lubaale got saved in December 1994, the Church said.
He was ordained a Deacon in the Diocese of Kampala in 2008, a priest in 2009, and installed as a Canon of Education and Training at All Saints Cathedral, Kampala, on November 1, 2024.
"He is married to Clare Louise Atuheirwe, and God has blessed them with four Children. He holds a Doctorate of Philosophy in Development Studies, Master of Arts in Theology, Master of Arts in Development Studies and a Bachelor of Arts with Education," added a Tuesday afternoon statement issued by Mr Balaam Muheebwa, the acting Provincial Secretary, Church of Uganda.
Meanwhile, the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Dr Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu on Tuesday commissioned the Provincial Tribunal to handle disputes within the Church.
Before being commissioned, the tribunal underwent orientation with Justice Mike Chibita of the Supreme Court as the lead facilitator, according to Mr Muheebwa.
Members of the Tribunal include; Canon Naboth Muhairwe the Provincial Chancellor as the Chairman of the Tribunal, Bishop Prof Fred Sheldon Mwesigwa of Ankole Diocese, Bishop Onesimus Asiimwe of North Kigezi Diocese, Bishop Pons Awinjo Ozelle of Nebbi Diocese, Bishop James Bukomeko of Mityana Diocese, Bishop George Turyasingura of East Ruwenzori and Bishop John Wilson Nandaah of Mbale Diocese.
Others are Justice Hellen Obura representing the Laity and The Very Rev. Canon. Dr Rebecca Nyegenye, representing the Clergy.