Kyambogo's Lubaale elected new Busoga diocese bishop 

Kyambogo University lecturer, Associate Prof Grace Lubaale, has been elected as the new Bishop of Busoga Diocese by the Anglican church.

Dr Lubaale was elected as the fourth bishop of the diocese on Tuesday by the House of Bishops of the Church of Uganda, sitting at Lweza Training and Conference Centre.

‎He will be consecrated and enthroned on December 4, 2025, at Christ Cathedral Bugembe in Jinja, according to a statement from the Anglican church.

‎Born on October 9, 1978, in Bugombya Zone, Butansi Parish, Butansi Sun County, Bugabula County in Kamuli District, Dr Lubaale got saved in December 1994, the Church said.

‎He was ordained a Deacon in the Diocese of Kampala in 2008, a priest in 2009, and installed as a Canon of Education and Training at All Saints Cathedral, Kampala, on November 1, 2024.

"He is married to Clare Louise Atuheirwe, and God has blessed them with four Children. ‎He holds a Doctorate of Philosophy in Development Studies, Master of Arts in Theology, Master of Arts in Development Studies and a Bachelor of Arts with Education," added a Tuesday afternoon statement issued by ‎Mr Balaam Muheebwa, the acting Provincial Secretary, ‎Church of Uganda.