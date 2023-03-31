Kyambogo Secretary fights for new contract

The administration of Kyambogo University is embroiled in a heated wrangle with the University Secretary over renewal of the latter’s contract as they trade accusations of favouritism and tribalism, this publication has learnt.

Mr Charles Okello, the university secretary, has made various attempts to have his contract renewed following its expiry last year but has faced difficulties.

Sources told this newspaper that several meetings to resolve the matter have not yielded fruit, including one held on Monday.

The meeting included the Vice Chancellor, Prof Eli Katunguka Rwakishaya.

Section 33 (1 and 2) of the University and other Tertiaries Act, 2001, provides for the position of a university secretary who is supposed to report to the vice chancellor who is supposed to recommend for the appointment of the position as seen in Section 52 of the same law.

Mr Ruben Twinomujuni, the Kyambogo University spokesperson, yesterday said the processes are being followed to look into the matter.

“It is not automatic for such a renewal to happen; it takes time. The relevant authorities are looking into the matter and the processes are being followed, so we can’t predict whether it will be renewed or not,” Mr Twinomujuni said last evening.

Mr Okello has served one term in office and he is now seeking his second term.

In November last year, the contracts of both Prof Katunguka and Mr Okello expired at the same time, which meant that the duo had to apply for re-appointment through the university council.

After producing a report, Prof Katunguka’s contract was promptly renewed, leaving Mr Okello’s pending to date.

“I wrote the report of the VC before he was re-appointed but... I don’t know what the problem is at this material time,” Mr Okello said in a telephone interview.

On January 16, 2023, Mr Okello through his lawyers Guma & Co Advocates petitioned the acting university secretary, raising 12 grounds to support his reappointment. The lawyers also sought redress on why their client was being ignored and sidelined.

In response, the acting university secretary, Mr Arthur Katongole, indicated that Mr Okello was appraised on June 30, 2022, for the first appointment and his assessment of the performance was forwarded to the chairperson of the appointments board the same day.

“In light of the above, you are hereby requested to inform your client of the appointments board’s consideration for another opportunity. Let us have your response at your earliest convenience to enable the appointments board to schedule a meeting as soon as possible,” read in part the response from the university.