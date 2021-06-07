Kyambogo student, teacher succumb to Covid-19

By Damali Mukhaye More by this Author

By Job Bwire More by this Author

Kyambogo university student and a teacher attached to the university’s nursery section are some of the Ugandans who succumbed to Covid-19 last week, Daily Monitor has learnt.

Ms Doreen Juliet Mirembe, a second-year student and Sharon Atwine, a nursery teacher in the department of Psychology died after contracting Covid-19.

Mirembe is said to have been in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Victoria hospital for some days before she died.

“The student fell sick when she was doing college practice and she never returned to the university. We got information that she had been sick and finally died. I think the parents have taken over and I do not know where she was doing the school practice from. A teacher charged with looking after our nursery school students also died. I think she was already buried in Bushenyi District,” the University Vice Chancellor Prof Elly Katunguka told this reporter when contacted on Monday.

READ: Kabale magistrate dies of suspected Covid-19

Last month, management suspended physical learning and ordered for online learning following a spike in covid-19 infections at the university.

Advertisement

The university had registered eight cases of covid-19 with six being students and two administrative staff.

According to Prof Katunguka, many students had cough and flu and yet several of them had refused to get tested.

The development comes hours after the Ministry of Health on Sunday said the total number of Ugandans who had succumbed to the virus was 383 following the death of nine more people who had been infected with the virus.

Sunday’s report also indicated that Uganda had registered 1,259 new virus cases, the highest figure ever registered in a single day since the outbreak was confirmed in the country in March last.

With the country’s confirmed virus tally now at 52,935, president Museveni was yesterday forced to announce new measures to contain the surge in cases and rapid community infections.

The president suspended schools and communal gatherings for 42 days starting June 7, 2021 before he banned public transport between districts starting June 10, among others.

The surge in cases is attributed to poor compliance to the standard operating procedures announced by government last year.

Mr Museveni, however, stressed that those found flouting the rules announced to contain the spread of the virus will be fined.



