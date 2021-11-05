Kyambogo students reject ban on bags in lecture rooms

A section of students from Kyambogo University have condemned the directive of banning bags in lecture rooms.

Ms Mildred Tibananuka, the university dean of students in a November 1 letter, said in efforts to prevent terrorism at the institution, the administration had arrived at a decision to forbid students from carrying bags.

The order follows recent terrorist attacks on Uncle Sam’s and Ronnie’s pork joints in Komamboga, Kawempe Division as well as one on a bus at Lungala near Mpigi District.

The students, who spoke to Daily Monitor yesterday on condition of anonymity, said the directive did not make logical sense since they are already allowed to carry bags within the university premises.

“I don’t get it. Why are they allowing us to enter with bags to the university but not to class? It does not make sense,” one male student said.

A number of female students complained that the directive is an inconvenience for different reasons.

“Leaving my bag outside the lecture room is absurd. I always carry all sorts of personal items inside it which I may need to use at any time of the day,” a second-year female student said.

Another student said leaving bags outside the lecture room would encourage theft.

Currently, most students are preparing for tests following the reopening of universities and other tertiary institutions.

In response, Superintendent of Police Samuel Mission, the chief security officer of Kyambogo University, said: “Are they coming for shopping? The country is facing serious terrorism threats and we are trying everything within our power to keep them safe. These students should leave their bags either at home or in hostel rooms.”

Ms Tibananuka could not readily respond to the disapproval from students as she was attending to a private matter. She instead referred Daily Monitor to Mr Reuben Twinomujuni, the senior public relations officer at the university, who said the directive was for a good cause.

“Life is better than an inconvenience. We are protecting lives,” Mr Twinomujuni said. He added: “We don’t want tragedy to happen and we start wishing that we had taken the necessary practical measures to safeguard life.”

Defence

Mr Ivan Bwowe, a lawyer and activist, told Daily Monitor that the ban is wrong in so many ways. “How do they expect students to carry their books? Then for girls, how should they carry sanitary pads?” Mr Bwowe wondered.

The proper logical decision, according to Mr Bwowe, is to still allow bags inside lecture rooms after thoroughly checking them at the university entrance.

