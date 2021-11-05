Kyambogo students reject ban on bags in lecture rooms

A student and a boda boda motorcyclist pictured at Kyambogo University main gate. PHOTO/ STEPHEN OTAGE 

By  ESTHER OLUKA

A section of students from Kyambogo University have condemned the directive of banning bags in lecture rooms.
Ms Mildred Tibananuka, the university dean of students in a November 1 letter, said in efforts to prevent terrorism at the institution, the administration had arrived at a decision to forbid  students from carrying bags.
The order follows recent terrorist attacks on Uncle Sam’s and Ronnie’s pork joints in Komamboga, Kawempe Division as well as one on a bus at Lungala near Mpigi District.

